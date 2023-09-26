Manipur: Two students missing since July 6 found dead

Imphal: In another horrifying incident in crisis-hit Manipur, two students who were missing since July this year are reported to have been died.
The state government have assured “quick and decisive” action against the culprits after photos showing the dead bodies of the students surfaced on social media platforms.
The bodies of the students - Hijam Linthoingambi (17-yr-old girl) and Phijam Hemjit (20-yr-old-boy) both from the Meitei community, are yet to be recovered.
The photos show the two sitting on grass in a compound of what appears to be a makeshift jungle camp of an armed group. In the next photo, their bodies are seen slumped on the ground.
The two friends, suspected to have been abducted by “Kuki militants” were untraceable since July 06, 2023, according to a status report submitted by Manipur government in the Supreme Court in August.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office said the case is already being probed into by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in collaboration with the state agencies, and assured action against those involved in their kidnapping and killing.
"The government is committed to ensuring justice prevails and will impose severe punishment on any perpetrators found responsible for this heinous crime", the CMO said in a statement.
Ethnic violence between the majority Meitei and Christian minority Kuki communities started in Manipur on May 3, 2023. Since then more than 200 people have been killed, hundreds others have been injured and over 50,000 people were forced to abandon their homes and live in relief camps.
The state government had suspended the internet services as the violence between the two communities continued unabated. Incidentally, the pictures have been going viral as soon as the internet was restored in the state on Saturday, September 23.
The incident has sparked massive outrage with many questioning why it took so long for the police to crack the case.
The nation was similarly outraged about two months ago when a video showing two women from the Kuki community, unclothed and being dragged to a farm field where they were reportedly gang-raped, circulated on social media.
