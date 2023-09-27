Microsoft Teams (free) gets new Chat Window, Phone Link and People Experience

San Francisco: Software major Microsoft Tuesday September 26, 2023 released Windows 11 2023 Update that besides other features adds Microsoft Teams (free) with new Chat Window, Phone Link and People Experience.
Microsoft Teams (free) is available on Android and iOS devices.
With the new feature, Windows Insiders who click to launch Microsoft Teams (free) will discover a mini communications experience making it possible to chat, call, and meet with their people within just a click or two.
“Not only does its compact size make it easy to place the window anywhere on desktop, but you can passively keep tabs on your conversations with the ability to have it visible as you browse the web or connect with your communities”, the company said in a blog post.
Microsoft has also rolled out today new Phone Link integration with Microsoft Teams (free).
“Using this features, users can link their Android phone to send, receive SMS messages and share meeting links using their regular phone number”, the company said.
Releasing the Windows 11 Update 2023 or Windows 11, version 23H2 Build 22631, Microsoft Teams (free) will provide a new People Experience.
“The new People experience finds you relevant people easily on Teams and makes it possible to access and connect with contacts synced by users”, the company said.
With the latest Windows 11 update, Microsoft Teams (free) users also get a new Play Together widget in Windows 11 Game Bar.
“The new Play Together widget in Windows 11 Game Bar powered by Microsoft Teams (free) lets you see your friends’ videos overlaid directly on top of your game. Friends can join from any device for free to connect, chat, and more while playing Starfield along with many of your favorite games on this new widget”, Microsoft said.
