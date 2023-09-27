ISKCON Sells Gaushala Cows, Calf to Butchers: BJP MP

New Delhi: ISKCON - The International Society for Krishna Consciousness is the "biggest cheater" in India as they get huge funding from the government to build Gaushalas (cowsheds) and later sells cows from to butchers, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi said in a scathing attack on the religious organization.
The ISKCON, the influential Krishna Sect having presence in multiple countries, rejected the allegations as "unsubstantiated and false".
"The biggest cheater in India today is ISKCON. They establish Gaushalas for which they get unlimited benefits from the government to run (Gaushalas)”, Maneka Gandhi, Animal Rights Activist and former Union Minister, said.
“They get huge lands, and everything”, she says in a video that is goring viral on different social media platforms.
She then recalls her visit to ISKCON's Anantpur Gaushala in Andhra Pradesh, where she says she couldn't find any cow that doesn't give milk or calves.
“I just visited their Anantpur Gaulshala... I didn't find there a single dry cow.. All are diaries”, she says.
“I just visited their Anantpur Gaulshala... I didn't find there a single dry cow.. All are diaries”, she says.
“Not a single calf is there.. It means all of them were sold”, she alleges.
Here's what BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has to say on #ISKCON and Cow Slaughter. pic.twitter.com/MIC277YByF— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 26, 2023
Here's what BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has to say on #ISKCON and Cow Slaughter. pic.twitter.com/MIC277YByF
A dry cow is one that has not been milked for some time.
“ISKCON is selling all its cows to butchers. No one else does so as much as they do”, she alleges.
“…. and these ones who go on roads and does Hare Rama Hare Krishna and say their entire life is dependent on milk...mlik...milk… Probably no one has sold as many cattle to butchers as they did”, the BJP MP said.
“ISKCON is selling all its cows to butchers. No one else does so as much as they do”, she alleges.
“…. and these ones who go on roads and does Hare Rama Hare Krishna and say their entire life is dependent on milk...mlik...milk… Probably no one has sold as many cattle to butchers as they did”, the BJP MP said.
“So if these people can do it what about others?” she asks.
ISKCON meanwhile rejected the allegations saying the centre ha "pioneered cow protection in many parts of the world".
"ISKCON has been at the forefront of cow and bull protection and care not just in India but globally. The cows and bulls are served for their life not sold to butchers as alleged," the Society's National Spokesperson Yudhistir Govinda Das said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.