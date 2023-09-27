Now in Ujjain, 12-yr-old girl raped, wandered for help, shooed away

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In another shocking incident this time reported from Ujjain in India’s Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old girl, bleeding after rape wandered from one place to another seeking help but people just looked at her and no one came forward.
What must shake the conscience of the society, an onlooker instead of helping the bleeding girl, who just had a rag to cover herself, shooed her away when she approached him.
The incident came to light after CCTV footage surfaced on internet and different social media platforms.
Local police found the minor girl near Dandi Ashram and took her to a local hospital, but later referred to Indore where she is undergoing treatment and is now said to be out of danger.
It was revealed after the medical examination that the girl was raped.
“The medical examination has confirmed rape. We have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further investigation. We appeal to the people to inform the police if they get any information,” Ujjain Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma said.
"Due to the critical condition of the girl she was referred to Indore", he added.
The SP said it is not yet clear the incident took place.
"Where did this incident take place we are still investigating it and soon we will disclose it", he told the reporters.
The police further said the victim is hardly able to talk or reveal her identity, and not able to disclose even her name or address.
Police have registered a case of rape against unidentified accused. The stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has also been invoked.
Police are also trying to trace her family, and have also begun a technical investigation to ascertain the movement of vehicles and track the people in the area in an effort to zero-in on the culprits.
