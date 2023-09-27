THE 2024 Rankings: None From India, Islamic World Among Top 200 Universities

[Jamia Millia Islamia is among the top universities in India with overall world ranking in the 501-600 Rank Band.]
London: The University of Oxford, United Kingdom has for the 8th consecutive year topped the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024 edition released Wednesday September 27, 2023 in which India and the Muslim World have very little to be proud of.
However, not a single university from India and the Islamic World figured in the list of top 200 universities.
India and the Islamic World comprising of more than 57 countries both claim a glorious past in the field of education and research. But they continue to lag in terms of quality education, according to Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024 released Wednesday September 27, 2023.
According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024 released today, a maximum of 56 universities from the United States are among world's top 200.
The US is followed by the United Kingdom with 25 varsities, Netherlands 24, Germany 21, China 13 and Australia having 11 of their varsities in the list of top 200 universities of the world.
A total of 08 universities from Canada, 07 from Switzerland and 06 each from South Korea, Sweden and France are in the list of top 200 varsities. Other countries having world's top 200 universities are Hong Kong and Japan having 05 universities each in the list of world's top 200 universities. Belgium has 04 whereas Italy and Denmark have 03 universities in the list of top 200.
Singapore has 02 while Finland, South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, Norway, Spain and Macao each have 01 university which figured in the list of THE Top 200.
The only consolation for India is it has 124 universities listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024 - a huge jump as compared to last rankings. But, none of these universities was able to figure in THE List of Top 200 varsities.
Among the top Indian universities, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is the only institution placed in the bracket of 201-250 place. Next in line are Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences all placed in 501-600 rank band.
Additionally, other reputed Universities and Institutes like Institute of Chemical Technology (801-1000), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (801-1000), Banaras Hindu University BHU (601-800), Delhi University DU (801-1000), Aligarh Muslim University AMU (601-800) and Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU (601-800) have also found place on the THE 2024 edition of World University Rankings.
As many as 19 Indian universities have been included in 601-800 ranking band, and another 19 are placed in 801-1000 band. Rest have been listed but have ranks more than 1000.
In terms of numbers, Turkey tops the list with 97 - maximum number of universities from the Muslim states, finding place in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024 edition. Turkey is followed by Egypt with 38 universities ranked by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024 edition.
But, rank-wise Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) lead the Muslim World as two of their universities - King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and Abu Dhabi University have been placed in 201-250 rank band.
In terms of total numbers, a total of 32 Saudi Universities have been listed in THE 2024 Rankings whereas 14 from the UAE are in the list.
Rank-wise the best university in Turkey is Koç University placed in 351-400 band. The best university in Egypt is Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST) placed in 601-800 bracket.
On the other hand, Cairo University and the renowned Al Azhar University is in the 801-1000 slab.
King Abdulaziz University has been ranked in 251-300 group, and Alfaisal University in 501-600 rank slab, King Saud University (KSA), Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, and also Quaid-i-Azam University Pakistan, have all been placed in 401-500 band.
Along with Quaid-i-Azam University, as many as 88 universities of Pakistan have found the place in 2024 THE ranking.
Bangladesh has a total of 21 universities listed by THE 2024 Rankings.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.