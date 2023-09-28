ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan team arrives in India to a rousing welcome

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket team Wednesday September 27, 2023 arrived in India after seven-year long hiatus to participate in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which opens on October 05, 2023.
A huge crowd had gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad to welcome the Pakistan Cricket team which is led by its star batsman Babar Azam.
The Pakistani cricketers were issued India visa only on Tuesday. Direct flights between India and Pakistan remains suspended ever since 2019 following a souring of ties between the two countries after India revoked the special status of Jammu & Kashmir.
The Pakistani team and officials were scheduled to leave for the United Arab Emirates last week for a two-day team bonding session in Dubai before proceeding to India where they take on the Netherlands in their first match on October 6.
#ICCWorldCup202: #Pakistan team arrives in #India to a rousing welcome pic.twitter.com/UpatsLvpsd— ummid.com (@ummid) September 28, 2023
They however were forced to reschedule their itinerary due to delay in visa issuance. They departed from Lahore Wednesday morning and arrived in Hyderabad after a nine-hour layover in Dubai.
Champions in the 1992 edition of the ICC World Cup, Babar's Pakistan side will play their first warm-up game against 2019 runners-up New Zealand on September 29. The Asian giants will then meet five-time champions Australia on October 3 before playing World Cup opener on October 06 against Netherlands.
The One-Day International (ODI) Men's Cricket Tournament has been held every four years since 1975, and its 13th Edition will be held from October 5 to November 19, 2023, in India.
The ICC Cricket World Cup will be inaugurated with the opening match between New Zealand and defending champions England at the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
A total of 48 matches will be played in 10 cities across India. The two Semi-finals will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The final of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.
