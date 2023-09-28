'Now I know how worthless Marathis are': Woman as Gujarati men reject her rental request

Mumbai: In another incident depicting deep-rooted racial discrimination in Mumbai, a Marathi woman was denied office space by Gujarati father and son duo in a society in Mulund West.
Mumbai societies are known for denying office or residential space to Muslim families, similar cases of discrimination that normally go unnoticed.
However, Marathi woman’s plight has sparked a huge outrage following which a case was registered against the father and son, and later they also apologized to the woman, according to reports.
The Marathi woman who has been identified as Tripti Devrukhkar posted a video to describe her ordeal.
“Now I know how worthless we Marathis are. That too here in Mumbai. In Maharashtra”, she said in the video.
In the video, Tripti said she was searching for office space and went to Shiv Sadan Society in Mulund West after reading an ad online.
“Upon reaching there I was told that no space can be given to her because I am a Maharashtria, a Marathi”, she said.
“This was horrible. Shocking”, Tripti said in the video, profusely crying.
“They snatched my cell phone when I tried to record what they were saying. In the melee, some people came to their support. But, Marathis just looked or walked away. No one came to my rescue”, she moaned.
“Where are those who talk about Marathis? Where are the leaders who put up big hoardings proclaiming Maratha cause?” she asked.
“This is our status in Maharashtra? Where will go if we do not have space for us in Mumbai?” she asked.
Tripti Devrukhkar’s video is going viral on social media and also being shared by a number of political leaders, mainly from the opposition camp.
Tripti Devrukhkar later also filed a complaint at Mulund Police Station late at night. Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Sections 341, 323, 504 and 34 against the father and son duo who are identified as Praveen Thakkar and Nilesh Thakkar.
