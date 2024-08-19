Jamia Professor’s Research on Black Hole Garners Global Attention

A groundbreaking solution proposed by Professor Sushant Ghosh from the Centre for Theoretical Physics (CTP), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has captured significant attention and acclaim

Published as a Letter in the European Physical Journal C in 2015, Ghosh's paper, "A Nonsingular Rotating Black Hole" (DOI: 10.1140/epjc/s10052-015-3740-y), has introduced a novel black hole solution now widely referred to as "Ghosh Black Holes".

The innovative solution by Ghosh presents a non-singular rotating black hole that asymptotically aligns with the Kerr–Newman black hole, simplifying the Kerr black hole under specific conditions.

This theoretical advancement has resonated throughout the scientific community, as evidenced by its citation in over 125 papers.

Most recently, the impact of Ghosh's work was highlighted in a paper titled "Spherical Orbits Around Kerr–Newman and Ghosh Black Holes," published in General Relativity and Gravitation (DOI: 10.1007/s10714-024-03264-2).

This study further explores the implications of Ghosh's black hole solution, reinforcing its relevance and utility in contemporary research.

Professor Sushant Ghosh, currently the Director, CTP, JMI is renowned for his extensive contributions to the field.

His research delves into critical issues concerning the validity of General Relativity (GR) near black holes, including rotating solutions in modified theories of gravity (MTG), and their implications on black hole properties such as shadows, lensing, and thermodynamics.

In addition to his role at CTP, Ghosh has been a visiting associate at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, since July 2001 and a Fulbright Fellow from 2018.

His pioneering work continues to inspire and shape the landscape of black hole research, cementing his reputation as a leading figure.

As the scientific community continues to explore the depths of black hole physics, Professor Ghosh's contributions stand as a testament to the innovative spirit driving modern astrophysical research.

