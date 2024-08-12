"Every day we see Muslim children being killed. But...": Londoners have a powerful message

In a powerful message coming in the wake of wars and conflicts, the Londoners said they see Muslim children being killed everywhere around the world but they don’t retaliate in the manner “the far right English Defence League goons are responding".

Monday August 12, 2024 11:09 PM , ummid.com Social Media Desk

Slamming the rioters attacking mosques and businesses owned by Muslims, Londoners said they were targeted and attacked for a crime they were in no way related to, and asserted that hate against Islam was the driving force behind the violence.

Several cities and towns in the United Kingdom last week saw rioting and targeted attacks on mosques and businesses owned by Muslims after three girl children were stabbed to death at a dance studio in Southport, Merseyside.

Responding to the Southport stabbing incident and the consequent anti-immigrant violence, the Muslims in London said:

“Three girls were killed by that dickhead in Southport. However, 186,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them are children.

“Do you see us burning every Synagogue that support the Israeli regime?” a UK Muslim asked while talking to Channel 5.

Synagogues are the places of worship of Jews.

“Do you see us holding innocent people responsible? Yeah? You don’t. (Because) We’re coming in peace”, he added.

“And imagine our anger… Imagine how we feel every day…. In Chechnya, in Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Kashmir, Mali, Libya everywhere we see our children (being) killed.. [but] we don’t behave in a manner that you see these hooligans behaving in”, he said.

“They (the rioters) don’t care for the girls… They’re here for violence and they’re here because they hate us”, he said.

“A black Christian man born in Wales killed those girls… But, who are they directing their anger at? They’re directing it at Muslims only. Why? Because their agenda is anti-Islam, straight up”, he said.

Demand to sue Elon Musk

In a related development, demands are being made to sue arrest X owner Elon Musk if he is found guilty of inciting UK violence.

“It cannot be right that the billionaire owner of X, and other tech executives, be allowed to sow discord without personal risks, Bruce Daisley, formerly Twitter’s vice-president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, writes in the Guardian.

Daisley also asked UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to “beef up” online safety laws and reflect on whether the media regulator, Ofcom, “is fit to deal with the blurringly fast actions of the likes of Musk”.

The UK Police identified the killer as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana , who was born in Wales to Rwandan parents. Even after the identity of the accused was revealed by the Police, misinformation and fake news were spread on social media blaming Muslim migrants for the brutal killings.

The misinformation campaign led to a mosque in Southport being stormed by right wing racists soon after Southport mass stabbing incident. The violence later spread to other cities and towns of UK including Leeds, Blackpool, Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent and Belfast.

Merseyside Police publicly identified the English Defence League (EDL) as a key factor in the violence.

Alarmed by the targeted and widespread attacks on mosques, UK Home Department devised a new security policy even as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the rioters “ far right thugs ”, warning those participating in the attacks on Muslims will be held accountable.

