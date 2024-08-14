For Elon Musk, Arabic is language of enemies, says daughter

American multi-billionaire Elon Musk’s trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, in a sensational social media post said the SpaceX Chief and X owner, used to say Arabic is the language of enemies

Taking to social media platform ‘Thread’, Vivian also called Elon Musk a “serial adulterer” and “liar”, adding he was not Christian and never visited Church.

“You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop fucking lying about your own children. “You are not a Christian, as far as I’m aware you’ve never stepped foot in a church. You are not some ‘bastion for equality/progress. You called Arabic the ‘language of the enemy’”, she wrote on the Meta owned social media platform.

Vivian also mocked Elon Musk’s campaign to save climate and his space program.

“You are not ‘saving the planet’. You do not give a f**k about climate change and you’re lying about multi-planetary civilization as both an excuse, and because you want to seem like the CEO from Ready Player One”, she wrote on Thread.

Vivian’s outburst against her father came after the release last week a biography of SpaceX chief written by Walter Isaacson.

“Image-building exercise"

In another post on Thread Vivian said Elon Biography is “image-building” exercise by the multi-billionaire. “But, I will not leave his attempt to change his image unchallenged”, she said.

Vivian also accused Walter Isaacson of defaming her in Musk’s biography.

“To Walter Isaacson, you threw me to the wolves in what was one of the most humiliating experiences of my entire life. “Elon was your darling Tony Stark apartheid-American hero with a semi-tragic backstory who was saving the world and you were too fucking cowardly to write anything other than a sad excuse for a puff-piece. To further this goal, you portrayed me in a light that is genuinely defamatory and I’m not going to mince my words”, she wrote.

Isaacson in his book repeatedly misgenders Vivian while referring to her as "Jenna", her middle name, which only "friends from high school and my mom" use.

Vivian also claimed that Isaacson never contacted her, even though he "had the information necessary to contact me directly."

She said that she believes this was deliberate, as the writer "knew the angle you were going for, and that my testimony would’ve fucked up your pretty little portrayal of an irredeemable human being."

Elon musk marital history

Elon Musk’s sex life and dating history have always been curiously discussed in the media.

According to reports, Musk has three children with Canadian singer Grimes whom he never married. X AE A12, as Musk has named his son X, is the couple’s first child born in May 2020.

The two also have a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael Musk and a third child, a boy named Techno Mechanicus - whose existence was revealed only earlier this month.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Musk was earlier married to Canadian author and Model Justine Wilson and English actor Talulah Riley. Musk had six children with his first wife Justine Wilson, including Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Vivian filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court in April 2022 to change her name and gender.

