Trump’s 2016 take on Afghan women, veil goes viral ahead of 2024 Polls

A short clip showing Donald Trump at a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire in 2016 talking about women in Afghanistan and Middle East, and Hijab they wear is viral ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Elections.

Friday August 16, 2024 11:33 AM , ummid.com Social Media Desk

A short clip showing Donald Trump at a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire in 2016 talking about women in Afghanistan and Middle East, and Hijab they wear is viral ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Elections.

"Afghan women have been veiling for thousands of years. They want to veil, so why should we interfere? I think veiling is more appropriate than makeup. If I were a woman, I would wear veil too”, social media users have captioned while showing the 42 second video clip.

The video clip was first shared by Sameera Khan, who identifies herself as “Geopolitics Analyst, News Correspondent, Kadyrov Stan, Memetic Warfare Strategist, Abrahamic Alliance against Globalism” in X bio some 18 hours ago.

The video clip has been viewed by 1.4 million people, liked by 12,000, retweeted by 1,900 while more than 325 people have posted their response and comments.

Watch below

Donald Trump: Afghan women have been veiling for thousands of years. They want to wear them. What the heck are we getting involved for? pic.twitter.com/OpRzmKKRlF — Samirah (@SameeraKhan) August 15, 2024

The same video, with slight difference in the caption, has also been shared by social media user who says is a soldier and identifies himself on X as "Wakeel Mubariz".

Donald Trump:



"Afghan women have been veiling for thousands of years. They want to veil, so why should we interfere? I think veiling is more appropriate than makeup. If I were a woman, I would wear veil too. " pic.twitter.com/EnTd1WyZAc — W.A. Mubariz - وکیل احمد مبارز (@WakeelMubariz) August 15, 2024

Fact Check

A fact check by ummid.com revealed, the video clip is original and authentic.

The only problem is, while sharing the video clip the social media users are giving the impression that whatever Trump is talking about is recent and part of the 2024 U.S. Election Campaign. This is not true.

Donal Trump is the Republican nominee for the 2024 U.S. Elections. He had won the 2016 election on some eye-catching campaign slogans on top of them was “Make America Great Again”.

Former U.S. President Trump’s foreign policy was also the key debate topic in 2016, and later after he won the election.

In the speech at Atkinson, New Hampshire Trump made the remarks about Muslim women in Middle East and Afghanistan while highlighting his “would be foreign policy” and in a way slamming the U.S. interference in other countries. The exact words he said were:

"With the women over there, they don't have to wear the…. you-know-what," Trump said referring to the veils most of the Muslim women wear. "And then I said, 'Oh well that makes sense. That's nice.' Then, I saw women interviewed. They said, 'We want to wear them. We've worn them for a thousand years. Why would anyone tell us?' They want to. What the hell are we getting involved for? “The fact is it's easier. You don't have to put on make-up. Look how beautiful everyone looks. Wouldn't it be easier if "mwah" (kissing sound)? Right? Wouldn't that be easy? I tell you if I was a woman - "mwah" - I'm ready darling. Let's go."

Elaborating more about his “out of the box” foreign diplomacy, Trump said he would not call Ayatollah, the leader in Iran, “Supreme Leader”.

"I'll say, 'Hey baby, how ya doing?' I will never call him the Supreme Leader. And I'll get along with him probably. And maybe not. And if he doesn't get along with me, they got problems. We don't”, Trump said.

The 2024 U.S. Presidential election is scheduled in November. Donald Trump, who lost the re-election bid in 2020 against Joe Bide, is in a neck-and-neck election battle with Vice President Kamala Harris in the race to White House.

Interestingly, Trump’s 2016 take on veil wearing Afghan women is viral as the Taliban government in Afghanistan is celebrating 3 years of their victory over the U.S. led occupuation forces.

Videos released on the occasion show “Taliban Military Parade” and also the colourful display of weapons, armour vehicles and military helicopters that the United States and its allies had left behind.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.