'Muhammad Ali': 11-yr-old Pakistan teen's AI robot thrills tech enthusiasts

An 11-year-old Pakistani teen has astounded tech enthusiasts by developing an AI Assistant Robot which after accepting the voice commands responds as directed human way.

Sunday August 18, 2024 11:55 PM , ummid.com Technology Desk

[Pakistani Robotics prodigy Muhammad Hasnain with his AI Assistant Robot "Muhammad Ali". (Image Courtesy: Geo TV)]

Robotics prodigy Muhammad Hasnain, who hails from Saadi Town, Karachi, has named his AI assistant Robot “Muhammad Ali”.

Hasnain’s journey into robotics

Hasnain’s journey into robotics began two years ago when he enrolled in a beginner's robotics course at the Imam Hussain Institute in Karachi.

Hasnani learnt the basics in the first two years of the course and then developed fully functional AI Assistant Robot “Muhammad Ali”.

Explaining how “Muhammad Ali” operates and responds to voice commands, Hasnain said:

"It's connected to my laptop, and since I did his programing, he gets activated when I call out his name, Muhammad Ali."

“First, he listens and processes, then he answers just like humans do. The programming window prompts that he is listening and processing, and after that, he talks and completes the task," Geo Digital quoted Hasnain as saying.

Muhammad Ali to get new 'head' soon

The robot has a moving eyes and mouth though its head is uncovered, with wires in place of a brain.

Explaining how “Muhammad Ali” is a perfect assistant, Hasnain said:

"Based on voice commands, he can create a list of items you need for your holiday, and even assist with everyday household chores."

“If you instruct him to switch the electricity to solar power, he can do that too. It's all about how I've programmed him and the commands I give," he explained.

About further improvement in his first robot, Hasnain said he is currently creating a suitable head taking the help of a 3D printer.

"It is under process and will be ready in a few days", he said.

The Pakistani teen has developed the robot all by himself, without outsourcing any parts or equipment. He is also helping university-level students who approach him seeking assistance for their projects.

