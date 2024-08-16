Jamia, Textile Cartography exhibition ‘Mere Desh ke Dhaage’ opens to overwhelming response

Friday August 16, 2024 6:45 PM , ummid.com News Network

Jamia Millia Islamia: “Mere Desh ke Dhaage”, a National Exhibition on Textile Cartography, in association with Textile Cartography opened at Jamia Millia Islamia to an overwhelming response Wednesday August 14, 024.

The exhibition “Mere Desh ke Dhaage” is being organized by the Faculty of Fine Arts, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in association with Textile Cartography from 14th -23rd August, 2024 in M F Hussain Gallery, JMI.

Curated by Prof. Bindulika Sharma, Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts, JMI, the exhibition celebrates textile cartography and it’s inter connection to the culture of India.



On the occasion of Independence Day, approximately 121 artists from different universities of India came together, to embrace textile in their artistic and aesthetical endeavours.

“These artists are students of different art colleges, alumni of art and design colleges as well as faculty members of various fine arts colleges across the nation”, the Jamia said.

“The exhibition in its true sense is a tribute to reclaiming nature and heritage of India, through textiles, its various techniques, different fabrics, and embroidery geniuses.

“The exhibition witnessed the intrinsic skills and the art of the young weavers who have collaborated their transformative art pieces, harnessing the cultural essence of India, and is a reflection of a powerhouse approach linking textile and visual art together combining them into a transversal amalgamation”, the premium institution added.



“The Faculty of Fine Arts, JMI expresses immense gratitude to Textile Cartography, and Prof. Dr. Pawan Sudhir, who opened doors of creativity, and innovation, and further for a collaborative effort with JMI”, Prof Sharma said.



The multidimensional and transversal exhibition, weaves together the artistic innovation and the profoundness of the textiles to come together, amalgamating the conceptualization of a cross cultural dialogue.

“This engagement taps into a range of skills in hand weaving and equips the young artists with a strengthened cultural identity. The exhibition also highlights the role of handloom in transforming itself onto expressive narrated art pieces”, Prof Sharma said.



The exhibition manifested the quest for attaining modernism through the lens of Indian heritage and culture.

“It is a comprehensive expansion of possibilities of creative communications through Indian traditions. Viewing the works exhibited in this exhibition, provides a glimpse into the hard work of textile artisans, the expertise they possess to create a delightful disposition of exuberance and passionate works of Art”, she added.



Stating that the overwhelming response to the exhibition "Mere Desh Ke Dhaage" is encouraging for the Jamia, to further establish a community encapsulating exceptional artistic pursuit, Prof Sharma said, “May this effort of tapping into handloom embellishments in artistic endeavours transport into furnishing possibilities of such woven narratives, both locally and globally.”

