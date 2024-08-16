How Indian Media reporting of attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus boomeranged?

The upsurge in Bangladesh has been a major phenomenon, which not only shook that country to the core but also saw a lot of fake news and Islamophobia getting intensified in India

[Prof Yunus, the head of Interim Government in Bangladesh, sitting with Hindu leaders of Bangladesh at Dhakeshri Temple.]

Shaikh Hasina has been ruling Bangladesh with iron hand for the last fifteen years, totally suppressing the opposition to the extent of imprisoning or imposing house arrest of the major opposition leaders. The students' protests that erupted on the issue of reservations for the children of Bangladeshi freedom fighters effective since 1971 when the country was formed and liberated from the clutches of Pakistan. The issue has been agitating the Bangladesh youth since the last 50 years but they met with suppression from the Hasina government, leading to the massive upsurge.

With Hasina leaving the country , the whole hell broke loose. There were attacks on Awami League (Hasina’s Party) supporters , especially burning of Awami League offices across the country. Minority communities in Bangladesh also faced attacks, 205 incidents in 52 districts, since the fall of the Hasina government on August 5, according to the “Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad”.

There was a massive rally of minorities calling for their protection. Prof. Yunus, who was chosen, especially by students, to lead the new government immediately issued an appeal:

"I urge the student protesters to protect all minority communities, including Hindu, Christian and Buddhists, from being targeted. Are they not the people of this country? You have been able to save the country. Can't you save some families?" he asked the student protesters.

This was a powerful appeal, and as per Mahfouz Anam, Editor of Bangladesh daily The Daily Star, the violence against Hindus stopped, to the extent that Jamat-E-Islami cadres formed teams to protect the temples.

Mahfouz Anam, in an interview given to Karan Thapar of The Wire also pointed out that rightists in Bangladesh and India feed each other. As per him, after fifth day the attack on minorities came to a total halt. He and many other YouTubers have pointed out the in India many of the rumors and fake news has been circulated without any fact check.

One major example is the news and visuals that cricketer Leepan Das’s house was set ablaze. The BBC fact check revealed that it was the house of another cricketer, who is close to Awami League and had been MP for two terms.

Similarly, another visual shows burning of a temple in Chittagong. The fact check showed that what was set on fire was Awami League office, which was near the temple. Such examples abound, showing the burning of Hindu temples and killing of Hindus.

There are other visuals which have not been shown and those are the students forming teams to protect Hindu temples .

“Both, Hindus and Muslims are victims. But they cherry-pick and highlight the politically motivated attacks as communal. When the victim is Hindu, all incidents are widely propagated as communal persecution, which will increase anti-Muslim hatred in India.” (Shohanur Rahman, a Fact Checker, to The Quint)

Now the two major powers in Bangladesh are Prof Yunus and the students who led the protests. Both of them are taking the line of inclusive character of Bangladesh, and strong position about protection of Hindus and other minorities.

Undoubtedly, Jamaat-e-Islami dreams of an Islamic state, there is Khaleda Zia of BNP, which is also pro Right, pro Islamic state, while the major scale is tilted towards the intention that Yunus and students are displaying. Prof. Yunus, true to his pluralism visited Dhakeshri temple (13th August 2023) and met Hindu leaders to assuage their pain and reassure their safety. That is so reassuring.

But, here in India the hate mongers and votaries of Hindu Nationalism are spreading hate and sending inciting messages with gay abandon. BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut, tweeted, “Peace is not air or sunlight that you think is your birthright and will come to you for free. Mahabharata ho ya Ramayana biggest battles in the history of the world have been fought for peace. Pick your swords and keep them sharp, practice some combat form daily."

Many others are deliberately calling People’s Republic of Bangladesh as ‘Islamic Republic of Bangladesh’ with motives that are very retrograde. On similar lines, many trolls and leaders of BJP are spreading the things that incite the people.

What is needed at the moment? We must stand with the rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh. As the interim government is calling for protection of minorities and as minorities could successfully stage a demonstration for their rights, it seems there is some space for the democratic secular values which need to be appreciated and supported. Violation of minority rights cannot be selective. We need to stand for it at home to show an ideal to the neighboring countries.

South Asia as such has been going through a phase of sectarian nationalism. Sri Lanka’s, sectarianism was so much visible a year ago. Pakistan is the major violator of the minority rights and Myanmar is also toeing similar lines. Those indulging in ‘take out swords’ and other hateful messages get away with such tweets without facing the charges of hate speech.

The responsibility of those striving for pluralism and democracy is immense at the moment. The hate mongers have erected huge machineries to do their divisive job. More believers in peace and amity will have to come forward to combat this Hate by widening their net and intensifying the process of fact check.

Hasina had a dual character. At one level she was very dictatorial and at another; pluralism survived to some extent. What is needed is the implementation of pluralism and democracy both. The Bangladesh Govt. faces the challenge of bringing both the components into practice.

Prof Yunus’s visit to temple gives lots of hope for secularism in Bangladesh. We need to strive for promoting intercommunity relations, affirmative action for minorities and standing for upholding the human rights of all, while shunning the Hate mongering against any community.

