TN Diploma in Nursing DGNM 2024: Last Date to Apply Today

Candidates who wish to apply for admission in Diploma in Nursing for Women for the year 2024-25 should note that the last date of online application is today i.e. August 19, 2024

Monday August 19, 2024 12:07 PM , ummid.com News Network

Tamil Nadu Diploma in Nursing for Women 2024: The online application process for admission in Diploma in Nursing Course for Women (DGNM) for the year 2024-25 is underway, for which the last date of application is today.

Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee had started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net admission process for Diploma in Nursing Course for Women (Year 2023-24) from July 29, 2024.

The last date of application and online registration was initially fixed as August 12, 2024. It was however extended till August 19, 2024.

"The period for online submission of applications is extended up to 19.08.2024 at 5.00 PM, considering requests from candidates", the TN Medical Selection Committee said in a notification.

Hence, the candidates who have so far not submitted their application should do so before 05:00 PM today.

Candidates should carefully read the prospectus before filling the registration form as “incomplete online application form will be summarily rejected”, TN Medical Selection Committee said.

Steps for Online Application

Click here to go to the admission website: tnmedicalselection.net . Click on the link marked as “Click here to apply for admission to Diploma in nursing for Women 2024-2025”. Click on the link “Diploma in Nursing Course” Click on the link provided for New Registration. Fill in the form and submit. Take a printout.

"Candidates should have completed 17 years of age as on 31st December 2024", the selection committee said regarding the age limit.

Candidates who have applied for the nursing diploma course should note that the TN Medical Selection Committee has not confirmed the date and time to release the merit list or rank list. It will however release the nursing merit list 2024 soon.

TN Diploma in Nursing - Admission 2024 Schedule

Date of Notification: July 28, 2024

Date of Commencement of online application: July 29, 2024 at 12 noon

Last date for online submission of application: August 19, 2024 (Originally fixed as August 12, 2024)

Last date for receipt of filled-in online application form along with photocopy of certificates: August 19, 2024

Expected date for declaration of Merit through official website: Will be intimated later.

Tentative Allotment of seats: Will be intimated later.

Last date of Joining: The time as mentioned in the allotment order of the candidate.

TN Health conducts online counselling for admission in Post Basic B Sc Nursing, Post Basic Diploma Critical Care Specialty Nursing, Post Basic Diploma in Neonatal Nursing, Post Basic Diploma in Psychiatry Nursing and Diploma in Nursing courses.

Candidates should also note that all these course are explicitly for WOMEN.

Candidates are requested to read the prospectus that gives details about ELIGIBILITY, NATIVITY, AGE LIMIT, EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION, and the method how the MERIT LIST will be prepared.

[The featured image used here for representation is generated by DALL-E3 AI.]

