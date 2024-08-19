TN Diploma in Nursing DGNM 2024: Last Date to Apply Today

Tamil Nadu Diploma in Nursing for Women 2024: The online application process for admission in Diploma in Nursing Course for Women (DGNM) for the year 2024-25 is underway, for which the last date of application is today.
Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee had started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net admission process for Diploma in Nursing Course for Women (Year 2023-24) from July 29, 2024.
The last date of application and online registration was initially fixed as August 12, 2024. It was however extended till August 19, 2024.
"The period for online submission of applications is extended up to 19.08.2024 at 5.00 PM, considering requests from candidates", the TN Medical Selection Committee said in a notification.
Hence, the candidates who have so far not submitted their application should do so before 05:00 PM today.
Candidates should carefully read the prospectus before filling the registration form as “incomplete online application form will be summarily rejected”, TN Medical Selection Committee said.
"Candidates should have completed 17 years of age as on 31st December 2024", the selection committee said regarding the age limit.
Candidates who have applied for the nursing diploma course should note that the TN Medical Selection Committee has not confirmed the date and time to release the merit list or rank list. It will however release the nursing merit list 2024 soon.
TN Health conducts online counselling for admission in Post Basic B Sc Nursing, Post Basic Diploma Critical Care Specialty Nursing, Post Basic Diploma in Neonatal Nursing, Post Basic Diploma in Psychiatry Nursing and Diploma in Nursing courses.
Candidates should also note that all these course are explicitly for WOMEN.
Candidates are requested to read the prospectus that gives details about ELIGIBILITY, NATIVITY, AGE LIMIT, EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION, and the method how the MERIT LIST will be prepared.
