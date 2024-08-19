Check Now: Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS 2024 Rank List Published

Candidates who have registered for TN MBBS BDS counselling 2024 should note that the rank list has been published category-wise

Monday August 19, 2024 2:03 PM , ummid.com News Network

Tamil Nadu MBBS / BDS Rank List 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has published on its official website tnmedicalselection.net the Rank List, also called as Merit List, of the students who have registered for TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2024 (NEET UG 2024) based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET UG 2024 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2024-25 from July 31, 2024.

Steps to download TN NEET UG 2024 Merit List

Click here to go to the website: tnmedicalselection.net . Under UG Courses, click on the link marked as MBBS/BDS Click on the link marked as "Tamil Nadu NEET UG Rank List 2024" based on Govt quota, Management quota etc. Check your name and rank in the list

The 448-page Management Quota list in PDF has names and details of a total of 13,417 candidates. The 117-page 7.5% Quota list has names and details of a total of 3,501 candidates. The 961-page Government 92.5% Quota list in PDF has names and details of a total of 28,819 candidates.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Admission Counselling 2024 - Important Dates

Date of Notifiction: July 31, 2024.

Online registration start date: July 31, 2024.

Last date of registration: August 08, 2024

Date of declaration of Rank list: August 19, 2024

Seat allotment: Will be announced later.

Commencement of courses: As per NMC norms.

Closure of admission: As per NMC norms.

TN NEET UG 2024 Allotment

Candidates should note the seat allotment will be done based on the rank of students in the merit list. It is hence advised that in case of any error in your marks, you should immediately contact the selection committee.

TN Medical Selection Committee has not yet confirmed the Seat Allotment date.

Candidates should note that the details relating to the application fee, eligibility, etc., are available in the prospectus published in the official websites mentioned above.

