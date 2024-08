Welcome Guest! You are here: Home

TN Paramedical (Degree) 2024 Merit List Published - Check Here

Tamil Nadu Paramedical Degree Merit List 2024, also called as Rank List, in PDF, and having a total of 2,235 pages has been released today on the official website tnmedicalselection.net

Monday August 19, 2024 2:20 PM , ummid.com News Network

TN Paramedical Degree Merit List 2024: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu has published on its official website tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.net today i.e. Monday August 19, 2024 TN Paramedical Degree Provisional Rank List for Admission in various courses.

Tamil Nadu Paramedical Degree Merit List 2024, also called as Rank List, in PDF, and having a total of 2,235 pages has been released today on the official website tnmedicalselection.net.

The list contains the names of 65,038 candidates who have registered for Tamil Nadu Paramedical Counselling for Degree courses in the year 2024-25.

Steps to check TN Paramedical Degree Rankt List

Click here to go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net . Clcik on the link "PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR PARAMEDICAL DEGREE COURSES 2024-25 Session" in the Notifications area of the home page. TN Paramedical Medical List 2024 in PDF having 2,235 pages should open in PDF. Check your name and Merit List status.

Candidates should note that TN Medical Selection Committee has not released counselling schedule which will be held Rank Wise along with the Rank List (Merit List). It will however publish the schedule soon.

TN Medical Counselling for Paramedical Degree is held for admission in B.Pharm, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Sc. Radiography and Imaging Technology, B.Sc. Radio Therapy Technology, B.Sc. Cardio-Pulmonary Perfusion Technology, B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology, B.Sc. Operation Theatre & Anaesthesia Technology, B.Sc. Cardiac Technology, B.Sc. Critical Care Technology, B.Sc. Dialysis Technology, B.Sc. Physician Assistant, B.Sc. Accident & Emergency Care Technology, B.Sc. Respiratory Therapy, B.OPTOM, B.O.T, B.Sc. Neuro Electro Physiology, B.Sc. Clinical Nutrition and other courses.

The complete list of degree courses, available seats and name and address of colleges are given in the prospectus.

Candidates can also refer the prospectus for eligibility, fees, list of documents to be uploaded and other admission related queries.

Candidates should note that the date of release of Paramedical seat allotment result, choice and option filling and complete counselling schedule will be published on the official website soon.

[The featured image used here for representation is generated by DALL-E3 AI.]

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.