UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration starts, Apply before Aug 24

According to the MBBS and BDS Admission Schedule 2024 announced by the DGME Uttar Pradesh, 1st Round seat allotments result will be done on August 30, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has started through its official website upneet.gov.in from today i.e. Tuesday August 20, 2024 Online Registration for First Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS (Medical), BDS (Dental) and other Medical Courses for the year 2024-25.

Candidates willing to participate in UP NEET UG 2024 First Round of Counselling should note that the last date of registration is August 24, 2024.

According to the UP NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2024 released by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP), UP NEET UG Merit List will be released on August 24, 2024.

UP NEET UG Merit List and Choice Filling

After the release of UP MBBS and BDS Merit List on August 24, 2024, candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Merit List date of choice filling is from August 24 to 29, 2024.

The UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 allotment result will be published on August 30, 2024. Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG Allotment List should note that downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from August 31 to September 05, 2024.

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling - Registration steps

Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in . Click on the link marked with "Registration". Enter your Roll Number and NEET Application Number. Enter the Captcha code as you see and click on Submit. Follow the instructions and complete Online Registration.

Candidates who are registering for Uttar Pradesh Medical and Dental Counselling should note that the first round seat allotment will be published on the official website on August 30, 2024.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Important Dates

Online Registration start date: August 20, 2024.

Last date to apply: August 24, 2024

Date of release of UP NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Merit List: August 24, 2024

Choice Filling/Locking: August 24 to 29, 2024

UP NEET UG Round 1 Seat allotment Result: August 30, 2024.

UP NEET UG Round 2 start date: Will be announced later

UP NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: Will be announced later

UP NEET Security Fees

For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2024 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).

Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.

Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medical seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.

