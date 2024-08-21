Amplify releases new K-12 Math curriculum

Amplify, a publisher of Next Generation curriculum and assessment programs, Wednesday released "Amplify Desmos Math", a new, curiosity-driven K–12 core math program that builds students' lifelong math proficiency.

Wednesday August 21, 2024 8:56 PM , ummid.com News Network

Brooklyn (New York): Amplify, a publisher of Next Generation curriculum and assessment programs, Wednesday released "Amplify Desmos Math", a new, curiosity-driven K–12 core math program that builds students' lifelong math proficiency.

The program's lessons are standards-aligned, easy to use, and fully customizable by educators.

Amplify Desmos Math expands on the Desmos Math 6–8 curriculum, which is featured in a recent efficacy study led by WestEd that demonstrates increased math achievement across more than 900 schools in nine states.

The program combines the best problem-based lessons with tightly aligned personalized practice, assessments, and intervention, creating an integrated experience for teachers and students that includes:

Core Instruction: Amplify Desmos Math lessons provide a structured approach to problem-based learning, where each lesson builds on students' curiosity using a "Proficiency Progression" to develop lasting grade-level understanding for all students.

Amplify Desmos Math lessons provide a structured approach to problem-based learning, where each lesson builds on students' curiosity using a "Proficiency Progression" to develop lasting grade-level understanding for all students. Screening and Progress Monitoring: "mCLASS" assessments and daily formative checks measure what students know and how they think. The asset-based assessment system provides teachers with targeted, actionable insights, linked to core instruction and intervention resources.

"mCLASS" assessments and daily formative checks measure what students know and how they think. The asset-based assessment system provides teachers with targeted, actionable insights, linked to core instruction and intervention resources. Integrated Personalized Learning: "Boost Personalized Learning" activities help students access grade-level math through engaging, independent digital practice. The program's signature "Responsive Feedback" adjusts to students' work, providing item-level adaptivity to further support their learning.

"Boost Personalized Learning" activities help students access grade-level math through engaging, independent digital practice. The program's signature "Responsive Feedback" adjusts to students' work, providing item-level adaptivity to further support their learning. Embedded Intervention: Integrated resources like Mini-Lessons and math fluency games provide targeted intervention on specific concepts or skills connected to the daily lesson. Extensions are also available to stretch students' understanding.

"Engagement is a real challenge in math classrooms," said Jason Zimba, Amplify Chief Academic Officer of STEM.

"Knowing this, we created a program with interesting problems that students are eager to solve, one that keeps them engaged and learning. Amplify Desmos Math achieves rigor and delight, motivating all students to explore new horizons and develop new understanding", Jason said.

"Digital Platform"

To complement robust printed materials, Amplify Desmos Math leverages a digital platform that enables educators and students to connect with one another as they work through lessons, engage in personalized learning, and check for understanding.

The interactive platform and facilitation tools foster mathematical discussions and allow educators to see student thinking in real time.

"Right now, teachers have to jump between platforms to access meaningful data, understand it, and use it," said Alexandra Walsh, Amplify Chief Product Officer. "By combining instruction, assessment, and differentiation on the same digital platform, we've made student data more accessible, so educators can spend less time toggling and more time responding to student needs."

Amplify Desmos Math is available:

Kindergarten–Algebra 1

As a beta release for the 2024-2025 school year, for pilot implementations and early adoptions



As a commercial release for the 2025-2026 school year

Geometry, Algebra 2, Integrated 1, Accelerated Grades 6 and 7

As a beta release for the 2025-2026 school year



As a commercial release for the 2026-2027 school year

Integrated 2 and 3

As a commercial release for the 2026-2027 school year

In addition, hundreds of free math lessons and activities from Amplify Desmos Math are openly available on Desmos Classroom.

"Interested educators can not only teach the lessons, but also customize them, or even build their own from scratch. Educators can visit teacher.desmos.com to create a free account", Amplify said.

Amplify, a pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. Its core and supplemental programs in ELA, math and science engage all students in rigorous learning and inspire them to think deeply, creatively and for themselves.

(The featured image used here for representation is generated by DALL-E3 AI.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.