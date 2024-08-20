Massive protest after two minors sexually assaulted in Badlapur school

A massive protest erupted in Badlapur, Maharashtra Tuesday after two minor girls were sexually assaulted by a sweeper in the bathroom of a renowned school

Tuesday August 20, 2024 9:09 PM , ummid.com News Network

Thane (Maharashtra): A massive protest erupted in Badlapur, Maharashtra Tuesday after two minor girls were sexually assaulted by a sweeper in the bathroom of a renowned school.

Earlier, hundreds of protesters laid siege to the school after the reports surfaced that two nursery students aged 3-4 years were sexually assaulted by the sweeper in the school premises.

The incident occurred on August 12 and 13.

Train Services Hit

Local residents were furious after the parents were made to wait for more than 10 hours to file an FIR.

Angry protesters joined by thousands others entered the nearby Badlapur Railway Station, disrupting the Suburban Train Service.

Video footage and images shared online showed clashes between the protesters and police. The cops later resorted to baton charge to disrupt the angry mob.

The mob who gathered outside the school at 07:00 am Tuesday however were in no mood to give in. Video clips also showed protesters vandalising the school premises.

"Train movement at Badlapur Station has been hit since 10:00 am due to protest for non-railway issues," Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Spokesperson Central Railway told the media.

The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Akshay Shinde.

Senior Cop Transferred, Principal suspended

Badlapur Sr. Police Inspector Shubhda Shitole has been transferred from her post for the delay in filing the case.

In response to the incident, the school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant.

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar termed the Badlapur sex assault case a "sad incident". He also said four IAS officers have been deputed for inquery.

"This is a very sad incident. The entire machinery of the state education department has been activated. We have given instructions to four IAS officers from Pune and Mumbai for investigation", he said. "We are inquiring why the CCTV was not working in the school. After the complaint was given, no action was taken. So the Senior PI has been transferred. We will take this case to a fast track court and ensure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused", he said.

"Attempt to rape"

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the police to charge the accused with an attempt to rape. The CM also announced the appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor to fast-track the case.

“I have spoken to the Thane Commissioner of Police. The accused has been arrested. I have instructed that the case be expedited and the accused be charged under the attempt to rape provision, as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences [Pocso] Act,” Shinde said.

The opposition parties in Maharashtra however are slamming the government for its inaction. The opposition parties are angry over the delay in filing the case against the accused.

The crimes against women are at the larming level in various parts of India. The Badlapur sexual assault case came to light amidst nation-wide anger against the rape and brutal murder of a tarinee doctor in a Kolkata college on August 09, 2024.

Even as protests over the Kolkata rape and murder intensified across India, Uttarakhand was shaken by two ghastly crimes against women. In one case a nurse was raped and killed near the Uttarakhand-Uttar Pradesh border, whereas in the second case a minor was raped in a bus near Dehradun Inter-State Bus Terminal, allegedly by Uttarakhand Roadways' employees.

While the first incident occurred on July 31, the second was reported to have been taken place on August 08, 2024.



Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.