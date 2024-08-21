Nainital Nurse rape and murder case that fails to move the nation

A similar case of rape and murder like the lady doctor in Kolkata has come to light. This time from Nainital, Uttarakhand on August 14, 2024, the victim is a Muslim nurse.

Wednesday August 21, 2024 10:41 PM , Syed Ali Mujtaba

[The featured image used here for representation is generated by DALL-E3 AI.]

Since Uttarakhand is a BJP-ruled state, there is a conspiracy of silence in the media for this case, while it is gung-ho, for a 'bhadrlok' victim in the TMC-ruled state.

The 32-year-old nurse, worked at a private hospital in Nanital. She lived with her 11-year-old daughter at Rudrapur’s Islam Nagar colony in Nanital.

The deceased went missing since July 30 and after a prolonged wait, her sister lodged a missing person’s complaint at Rudrapur police station on July 31.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police recovered a body from the bushes along the border of Uttarakhand. The skeleton was found at a vacant plot in Dibdiba area of Uttar Pradesh. The post-mortem report of the female body confirmed a case of rape and murder.

Instantly, the Uttrakhand Police declared to crack the case of missing nurse. SSP Dr. Manjunath TC said that after scanning the CCTV cameras it was found that the missing nurse was traveling in a tempo from Indra Chowk in Rudrapur police limits.

After the investigation, the police arrested the tempo driver Dharmendra from Jodhpur. The accused is a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and was driving tempo in Nanital and had fled to Rajasthan.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he waylaid the victim with the intention of robbery. He took the deceased to a secluded place, where he first raped her, then strangled her to death. He dumped her body in a vacant plot and ran away with the money and jewelry kept in her purse.

Well no bells toll for the Muslim nurse's rape and murder case, while the entirety is in shock for the trainee doctor in Kolkota.

We the citizens of India have been witnessing the defilement of women’s bodies time and again. First, it was Nirbhaya in Delhi, Jammu rape case, trainee doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata, and now the brutal rape and murder of the Muslim nurse in Nanital. Will this lust for sexual gratification ever end in India?

[The writer, Syed Ali Mujtaba, is a journalist. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com.]

