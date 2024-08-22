Putin kisses Quran, hold it close to his heart - Watch video

Putin kisses Quran, holds it close to his heart - Watch video

A video of Russian President Vladimir Putin lifting a copy of Holy Quran, kissing it and then holding close to his heart at Prophet Isa Mosque in Chechnya is winning hearts on social media

Thursday August 22, 2024 11:34 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Putin inspects the copy of Holy Quran as Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov looks on.]

Grozny (Chechnya): A video of Russian President Vladimir Putin lifting a copy of Holy Quran, kissing it and then holding it close to his heart at Prophet Isa Mosque in Chechnya is winning hearts on social media.

Putin made an unexpected visit to Chechnya, his first in 13 years, Tuesday August 20, as Ukraine's cross-border incursion into the western Russian territory of Kursk entered its third week.

During his visit to the Muslim dominated Province part of the erstwhile USSR also visited Prophet Isa Mosque.

Putin gifted a copy of jewel-encrusted Quran during his visit to the mosque named after Prophet Isa – as Jesus Christ is mentioned in Holy Quran.

Putin was accompanied by Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya Mufti Salakh Mezhiyev and Advisor to the President of Chechnya on the Construction of Religious Facilities Amrudi Edilgiriev.

Before gifting the copy of Quran to the mosque incharge, Putin lifted it, kissed and then held it close to his hearts.

Watch Video

Russian President Putin kissed the Holy Quran and gifted it to the Prophet Isa Mosque in Chechnya. pic.twitter.com/RBGQNQrMXw — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) August 21, 2024

About Holy Quran

Holy Quran is Kalaam ul Allah - word of Allah, The Almighty. The Holy Book was revealed upon Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) more than 1,400 years ago.

The Holy Book has a total of 30 chapters comprising of more than 6,000 versus. And, unlike other religious books and scriptures, Quran remains - and will remain so, in its original and authentic form – word by word.

During his visit to Chechnya, Putin also visited Special Forces academy and inspected Chechen troops and volunteers preparing to fight in Ukraine.

Putin praised the volunteers and said that as long as Russia has men like them, it will be "invincible", according to reports by Russian state agencies.

“As long as we have men like you, we are absolutely, absolutely invincible,” Putin told soldiers at the Russian Special Forces University, a training school in Chechnya’s Gudermes, according to a transcript on the Kremlin’s website.

“It is one thing to shoot at a shooting range here, and another thing to put your life and health at risk. But you have an inner need to defend the Fatherland and the courage to make such a decision.”

More than 47,000 fighters, including volunteers, have trained at the facility since Moscow began its full-scale invasion into Ukraine in February 2022, according to a Telegram post made by Kadyrov.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.