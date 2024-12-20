Released: World's First AI-Driven Digital Organism

Palo Alto (California): Innovative startup GenBio AI Thursday December 19, 2024 released Phase 1 of the world's first AI-Driven Digital Organism (AIDO) opening the doors to a new era of scientific exploration.

6 Groundbreaking Models

In this first phase, scientists will have access to not one, but six groundbreaking models that can simulate, program, and predict complex biological outcomes for DNA, RNA, Protein, Protein Structure, Single Cell Expression, and Evolutionary Information.

Unlike earlier models that focus on specific aspects of a multi-cellular organism, GenBio AI takes a holistic approach where multiscale foundation models are built in modules and integrated into a single system.

Capabilities

These State-Of-The-Art models are unprecedented in their capabilities:

They are the fastest and most efficient in the market - solving up to 300 diverse tasks simultaneously, compared to one to two tasks.

They are the only ones intentionally built to interact with each other - finally tackling biology and AI's research silo problem.

They allow biological data of all types and scales to be utilized to distill holistic and comprehensive knowledge of how living systems work - the first time this has ever been possible.

GenBio AI is set to fuel an unprecedented era of discovery across molecular, cellular, and organism levels.

"These "building block" Foundational Models are just the first phase on the company's road map to the world's first AIDO. More details are expected in the year ahead", GenBio said.

"New era of Medical and Life Science"

Commenting on the latest development, Professor Eric Xing, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist of GenBio AI, called it a "new era of medical and life science".

"GenBio will usher in a new era of medical and life science - through a paradigm shift powered by next-generation Generative AI technology beyond what has already brought us disruptive results such as ChatGPT", he said.

"Our transformative technology allows biological data of all types and scales to be utilized to distill holistic and comprehensive knowledge of how living systems work. Therefore, multiscale biological complexities are no longer barriers but opportunities for breakthrough insights", he added.

