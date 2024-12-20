UPSC Civil Services 2024 Interview Schedule Published

As per the schedule released by the UPSC, the Personal Interview of around 2,845 candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Main 2024 will be conducted from January 07 to April 17, 2025



Friday December 20, 2024

UPSC Civil Services 2024 Interview Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released on its official website upsc.gov.in the interview date and schedule of Personal Interviews for 2,845 candidates who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) 2024 written exams.

The UPSC had declared on December 09, 2024 the result of UPSC Civil Services (Main) Written Exams. Over 2,845 candidates qualified the main exam and the interview schedule of all candidates have been released today.

"The P.T. schedule of 2,845 candidates, indicating their Roll Number, Date and Session of interview from 07.01.2025 to 17.04.2025, has been published.

"Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 09:00 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 13:00 Hours", the UPSC said in a notification dated December 20, 2024 released today.

e-Summon Letter Release Date

The UPSC has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the e-Summon letter but said it will be released soon.

"The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 2,845 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the official website of the Commission "www.upsc.gov.in".

"No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained", the UPSC said.

The UPSC further said that a candidate who has not submitted the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate.

Travel cost reimbursement

The UPSC also said that the candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

"The candidates will have to submit hard copies/Print out of both ways tickets, showing the details of fare alongwith the prescribed T.A. contribution claim form duly filled in duplicate", the Commission said.

UPSC Civil Services Recruitment process consists of three steps; UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam, UPSC Civil Services Main Exam and UPSC Civil Services Interview. The final merit list and selection is done on the basis of a candidate's score in Personal Interview as well as written exam i.e. Civil Services Main examination.

