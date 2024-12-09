UPSC Civil Services Mains 2024 Result Declared, Steps to Check

The result of the UPSC Civil Services Main Written exam 2024, which was held on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024, was declared today

Monday December 9, 2024 9:14 PM , ummid.com News Network

UPSC Civil Services CSE Mains 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared on its its website upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in the result of the candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Main 2024 exam held in September 2024.

The UPSC Civil Services Main, also known as UPSC IAS Mains and UPSC CSE Mains 2024, exam was held on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024.

"On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 20th September 2024 to 29th September 2024, the candidates with the Roll Numbers, as given below, have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).", the UPSC said.

DAF II Submission

The UPSC has asked successful candidates to fill up and submit DAF-II ONLINE only, which will be available on the Website of the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in) during the period from 13th December, 2024 to 19th December, 2024 till 6:00 P.M. failing which his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard.

“Further, no e-Summon letter will be issued to such candidates”, the UPSC said.

"No request for any type of change/modification of information given in DAF-I & DAF-II will be entertained by the Commission", the UPSC said.

Civil Services Personal Interview

The candidates who have cracked the UPSC Main exams should appear for Personal Interview to qualify for the Civil Services. The UPSC has not announced Personal Interview dates yet.

"The dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission in New Delhi", the UPSC said.

According to the Civil Services Main Result declared Tuesday on the UPSC official website upsc.gov.in, over 2,800 candidates have been shortlisted for the personal interview.

The UPSC has not announced the schedule of personal interviews.

Click here to Download UPSC CSE Main 2024 (Written) Result PDF

The UPSC will send e-Summon or e-Call letter to the selected candidates once the dates and schedule of the interview are confirmed.

"No paper summon letters will be issued for civil services final interviews", the UPSC said.

UPSC Civil Services Recruitment process consists of three steps; UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam, UPSC Civil Services Main Exam and UPSC Civil Services Interview. The final merit list and selection is done on the basis of a candidate's score in Personal Interview as well as written exam i.e. Civil Services Main examination.

