Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolio - Full List

Governor of Maharashtra C.P. Radhakrishnan Saturday December 21, 2024 allocated the portfolios to Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State on the recommendation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Saturday December 21, 2024 10:35 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Maharashtra CM Fadnavis with Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan after taking oath]

Mumbai: Governor of Maharashtra C.P. Radhakrishnan Saturday December 21, 2024 allocated the portfolios to Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State on the recommendation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to a notification released by Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Fadnavis has kept for himself Home, Energy, Law & Judiciary, General Administration Dept and Information and Publicity along with the un-allotted ministries and departments.

Eknath Shinde, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and now Deputy Chief Minister, has been allotted Urban Development, Housing and Public Work Department (PWD) portfolio.

Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, will be incharge of Finance and Planning and State Excise.

Malegaon MLA Dada Bhuse will be School Education Minister, Chandrakant Patil will be Minister of Higher and Technical Education whereas Hasan Mushrif – the only Muslim in Maharashtra cabinet, is in charge of Medical Education.

Uday Samant has retained the Industry Ministry whereas Sanjay Waman Savkare has been named Textile Minister and Dattatray Girijbai Bharane will be Minister of Minorities Department and Aukaf.

As per the official notification released by the Maharashtra Governor today, the state will have 36 Cabinet Ministers and 06 Ministers of State (MoS).

All the ministers had taken oath of office on December 15, 2024 .

Following is the full list of ministers in Maharashtra along with their portfolios.

Maharashtra Cabinet with Portfolios

List of Ministers from BJP

Devendra Fadnavis (Chief Minister) - Home, Energy, Law & Judiciary, General Administration Dept and Information and Publicity Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil - Water Resources Minister (Godavari & Krishna Valley Development Corporation) Chandrakant Patil - Higher and Technical Education Chandrashekhar Bawankule - Revenue Minister Girish Mahajan - Water Resources Minister (Vidarbha, Tapi, Konkan Development Corporation), Disaster Management Mangal Prabhat Lodha - Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Pankaja Munde - Environment & Climate Change, Animal Husbandary Atul Save - OBC Welfare, Dairy Development & Renewable Energy Ashok Uike - Tribal Development Ashish Shelar - Information Technology, Cultural Affairs Ganesh Naik - Forests Shivendraraje Bhosle - Public Works (Excluding Public Enterprises) Jaykumar Gore - Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Sanjay Waman Savkare - Textile Minister Akash Fundkar - Labour Minister Nitesh Rane - Fisheries, Ports Madhuri Misal (MoS) - Urban Development, Transport, Social Justice, Medical Education, Minorities Development and Aukaf Prakash Abitkar - Public Health & Family Welfare Pankaj Bhoyar (MoS) - Home (Rural), Housing, School Education, Mining, Co-operation Jaykumar Rawal - Marketing, Protocol Meghna Bordikar (MoS) - Public Health & Family Welfare, Water Supply & Sanitation, Energy, Women and Child Development, Public Works (Public Enterprise)



List of Ministers from NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Ajit Pawar (Deputy Chief Minister) - Finance and Planning and State Excise Hasan Mushrif - Medical Education Minister Dattatray Bharne - Minister of Minorities Department and Aukaf, Sports and Youth Welfare Aditi Tatkare - Women and Child Development Dhananjay Munde - Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection Narhari Zirwal - Food & Drug Administartion, Special Assistance Manikrao Kokate - Agriculture Minister Makrand Jadhav-Patil - Relief & Rehabilitation Babasaheb Patil - Co-operation Minister Indraneel Naik (MoS) - Industries, Public Works, Higher & Technical Education, Tribal Development, Tourism, Soil and Water Conservation

List of Ministers from Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

Eknath Shinde (Deputy Chief Minister) - Urban Development, Housing and Public Work Department (PWD) Gulabrao Patil - Water Supply and Sanitation Sanjay Rathod - Soil & Water Conservation Dada Bhuse - School Education Uday Samant - Industry Minister and Marathi Language Shambhuraj Desai - Tourism, Mining, Ex Servicemen Welfare Bharat Gogawale - Employment Guarentee, Horticulture, Salt Pan Land Development Sanjay Shirsat - Social Justice Ashish Jaiswal (MoS) - Finance & Planning, Agriculture, Relief & Rehabilitation, Law & Judiciary, Labour Yogesh Kadam (MoS) - Home (Urban), Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection, Food & Drug Administration Pratap Sarnaik - Transport Minister

The ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) had sweeped the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections winning all together 235 of the total 288 seats.

The ECI final data showed the BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) won 57 seats whereas NCP (Ajit Pawar) won a total of 41 seats.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.