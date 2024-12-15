Maharashtra Cabinet Expanded – Full List of New Ministers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday December 15, 2024 expanded his cabinet inducting 39 new Ministers

Sunday December 15, 2024 8:25 PM , ummid.com News Network

[BJP MLA Pankaja Munde taking oath as Cabinet Minister.]

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday December 15, 2024 expanded his cabinet inducting 39 new Ministers.

Devendra Fadnavis had taken oath as Chief Minister on December 05, 2024 along with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Fadnavis announced expansion of his cabinet and a swearing in ceremony of the new ministers is currently underway in Nagpur.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion comes a day before the Monsoon Session which begins from Monday December 16, 2024.

[Malegaon Outer MLA Dada Bhuse taking oath as Cabinet Minister.]

Among the early ministers who took oath today included state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and the party MLAs Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, and Pankaja Gopinath Munde.

From the Shiv Sena side Dada Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil and Uday Samant took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde and Dattatray Bharne are the NCP MLAs who took oath as Minsters.

A total of 20 MLAs from the BJP, 10 MLAs from Shiv Sena and 09 legislators from the NCP took oath as ministers at the special swearing in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur today.

Here is the list of Ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet

List of Ministers from BJP

Devendra Fadnavis (Chief Minister) Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil Chandrakant Patil Chandrashekhar Bawankule Girish Mahajan Mangal Prabhat Lodha Pankaja Munde Atul Save Ashok Uike Ashish Shelar Ganesh Naik Shivendraraje Bhosle Jaykumar Gore Sanjay Savkare Akash Fundkar Nitesh Rane Madhuri Misal (Mos) Prakash Abitkar Pankaj Bhoyar (MoS) Jaykumar Rawal Meghna Bordikar (MoS)



List of Ministers from NCP (Ajit Pawar)

Ajit Pawar (Deputy Chief Minister) Hasan Mushrif Dattatray Bharne Aditi Tatkare Dhananjay Munde Narhari Zirwal Manikrao Kokate Makrand Jadhav-Patil Babasaheb Patil Indraneel Naik

List of Ministers from Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

Eknath Shinde (Deputy Chief Minister) Gulabrao Patil Sanjay Rathod Dada Bhuse Uday Samant Shambhuraj Desai Bharat Gogawale Sanjay Shirsat Ashish Jaiswal (MoS) Yogesh Kadam (MoS) Pratap Sarnaik

Sillod MLA Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar and Tanaji Sawant - all from Shiv Sena, were ministers in the Eknath Shinde Cabinet. They have however been dropped by Fadnavis.

Eknath Shinde was Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the erstwhile government that retained power in the state after winning the 2024 assembly elections .

The portfolios of the ministers will be announced soon. But, the sources said, both the Shiv Sena and NCP are expected to keep the portfolios they held in the previous Mahayuti government, with the Shiv Sena gaining one additional ministry.

The BJP is likely to retain major departments such as revenue, education, power and irrigation. NCP is expected to keep the finance, cooperative, agriculture and sports portfolios.

Shinde Group MLA resigned

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted ministers today was marred by the rebellion by Narendra Bhondekar of Shiv Sena (Shinde Group). Unhappy over not getting a ministrial berth, Bhondekar, a Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Bhandara Vidhan Sabha constituency, has resigned.

In his resignation letter, Bhondekar - a 3-time MLA, wrote Eknath Shinde had promised him ministership before the elections.

The ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) had sweeped the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections winning all together 235 of the total 288 seats.

The ECI final data showed the BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) won 57 seats whereas NCP (Ajit Pawar) won a total of 41 seats.

