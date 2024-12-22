CLAT 2025 counselling put on hold: Report

The CLAT 2025 counselling process and the release of the first admission list have been put on hold following a court order, multiple media reports have claimed

Monday December 23, 2024 0:04 AM , ummid.com News Network

CLAT Counselling: The CLAT 2025 counselling process and the release of the first admission list have been put on hold following a court order, multiple media reports have claimed.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU), comprising as many as 26 representative universities, had conducted CLAT 2025 on Sunday December 01, 2024.

The Consortium had released CLAT answer keys on December 03, 2024 and the result and merit list on December 07, 2024.

The Consortium released the CLAT 2025 result and merit list despite petitions filed in Supreme Court and High Court seeking a stay.

Legal Battle

Two law students had filed a petition in Supreme Court claiming errors in CLAT answer key and seeking a stay on result and counselling process.

The Supremer Court however refused to entertain the petition but allowed the petitioner to approach the lower court.

Following this, a law student filed a petition in Delhi High Court.

The Delhi HC bench of Justice Jyoti Singh noted discrepancies in questions 14 and 100, which prompted the petitioner, Aditya Singh, to challenge the accuracy of the answer key.

The court ruled that option ‘C’ for question 14 was correct, instructing that full marks be awarded to candidates who selected it. Additionally, question 100 was declared invalid.

In response to the High Court’s order, the Consortium announced to delay the release of the admission list, which was originally slated for December 26, 2024, Free Press Journal reported.

“We acknowledge that this development may create some uncertainty, and we assure you that the Consortium is committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in the process. Significant updates will be shared through our official channels", the Consortium said in a statement, according to the news paper.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.