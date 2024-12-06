CLAT 2025: Petition in SC seeking stay on result

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking a stay on CLAT 2025 result, alleging discrepancies in the provisional answer keys released by the Consortium of National Law Universities

Friday December 6, 2024 6:33 PM , ummid.com News Network

CLAT 2025: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking a stay on CLAT 2025 result, alleging discrepancies in the provisional answer keys released by the Consortium of National Law Universities.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU), comprising as many as 26 representative universities, had conducted CLAT 2025 on Sunday December 01, 2024.

The Consortium released the provisional answer keys of the exam conducted for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions in 5-year integrated LL.B. and LL.M. programmes on the same day.

After releasing the CLAT Answer Key, the Consortium gave the candidates chance till 04:00 PM December 03, 2024 to raise objections.

The charges of raising objection for a single error is INR 1,000.

The two law aspirants, Anam Khan and Ayush Agarwal, in their petition said there are at least 12 errors in the answer keys released by the Consortium, and the charges for raising is exorbitant.

While seeking stay on the CLAT 2025 result and the consequent counselling, the two students in their petition also alleged procedural lapses and unfair treatment of candidates during the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT.

CLAT 2025 Schedule

As per the official schedule, the Consortium first releases the provisional answer keys and candidates are given time to raise objections.

The Consortium analyses the objections raised by the candidates, and then release the final answer key. The CLAT result is then prepared based on the final answer key.

As per the CLAT 2025 schedule, the Final Answer Key will be published on Dec 09, 2024 and the result on Dec 10, 2024.

The CLAT 2025 counselling will start on Dec 11, 2024 and first allotment list will be published on Dec 26, 2024, as per the official schedule.

The petitioners however have asked the Supreme Court to stay the declaration of the CLAT result as well as the counselling process.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.