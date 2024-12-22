For 2nd year in row, Bethlehem cancels Christmas celebrations

The Bethlehem Municipal Council has announced to cancel the 2024 Christmas celebrations in solidarity with Palestinians for second year in row

Sunday December 22, 2024

[A view of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church's Nativity scene in Bethlehem in 2023. It portrayed a baby Christ born under rubble and wrapped up in a Palestinian keffiyeh.]

Occupied Jerusalem: The Bethlehem Municipal Council has announced to cancel the 2024 Christmas celebrations in solidarity with Palestinians for second year in row.

Bethlehem is the birthplace of Jesus or Prophet Isa (Peace be upon him). Therefore, Christmas celebrations here has always been a very special event, with thousands of visitors and tourists thronging the city to watch.

Bethlehem municipal body however said all celebrations marking Christmas will be cancelled and will be limited to prayers and religious rituals.

Bethlehem Governorate emphasized that canceling the celebrations rejects the injustices in Gaza and across Palestine.

“We chose to restrict Christmas celebrations to prayers as a stand against the oppression faced by Gaza and all of Palestine", Mayor Anton Salman said in order to confirm the local civic body's decision.

Salman strongly condemned the continued assault on Gaza. He criticized the international community’s silence in the face of Israeli massacres. He called for serious and immediate action to end Israeli violations.

The mayor highlighted Bethlehem’s struggles under strict Israeli restrictions since October 7, 2023.

He noted that these measures have isolated the city from its Palestinian surroundings, halted tourism, and closed its doors to pilgrims.

“Economic hardships have worsened, and residents feel increasingly isolated,” Salman said.

Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem traditionally peak with a midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity from December 24 to 25 for Western denominations, while Eastern churches celebrate on January 7.

Prayers will continue at the Church of the Nativity, believed to stand above the grotto where Jesus was born.

In 2023 too , the Bethlehem municipality had announced that it would not hold traditional Christmas festivities in Bethlehem “in mourning and honour of Palestinians killed in Gaza”.

The decision was criticised but Christian bishops and community leaders defended it saying “the atmosphere today is of sadness and pain.”

[With inputs from Quds News Network.]

