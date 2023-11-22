‘Atmosphere of sadness, pain’: Christians on why Christmas cancelled in Bethlehem

[Image for representation.]
Occupied Jerusalem: Christian bishops and community leaders defended the Bethlehem Municipal Body’s decision to cancel Christmas celebrations this year saying the atmosphere today is of sadness and pain.
Christmas is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. And, Bethlehem being the birth place of Jesus Christ, Christmas celebration here has special significance.
The Bethlehem municipality in the occupied West Bank however in the last week announced that it will not hold traditional festivities in Bethlehem “in mourning and honour of Palestinians killed in Gaza”.
It added that festivities will take a more sombre tone this year, without lights, a traditional tree or a nativity scene. Bethlehem civic body also said the Christmas holiday this year will focus on Mass and Prayers for the victims of Israel’s war on Gaza.
The decision by the Bethlehem civic body to cancel the annual Christmas celebrations was criticised by a section.
Christian priests and community leaders defended the decision saying the cancelation of Christmas celebrations is a meditation on the spiritual meaning of the holiday amid the bloodshed in the region, Fox News Digital reported citing a joint letter by The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem, an interdenominational council of bishops and pastors responsible for churches in the Holy Land.
“These are not normal times. Since the start of the War, there has been an atmosphere of sadness and pain. Thousands of innocent civilians, including women and children, have died or suffered serious injuries," the Bishops and Pastors wrote in the joint letter.
"Many more grieve over the loss of their homes, their loved ones, or the uncertain fate of those dear to them. Throughout the region, even more have lost their work and are suffering from serious economic challenges. Yet despite our repeated calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence, the war continues”, they wrote.
"Therefore, We, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, call upon our congregations to stand strong with those facing such afflictions, by this year foregoing any unnecessarily festive activities," the patriarchs wrote.
"We likewise encourage our priests and the faithful to focus more on the spiritual meaning of Christmas in their pastoral activities and liturgical celebrations during this period, with all the focus directed at holding in our thoughts our brothers and sisters affected by this war and its consequences, and with fervent prayers for a just and lasting peace for our beloved Holy Land”, the Christian leaders wrote.
Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas have sealed a truce deal after 48 days of war that has killed more than 14,000 in Gaza, over 150 in West Bank and 1,200 in Israel.
The truce deal approved on November 22, 2023 is likely to be implemented at 10:00 am Thursday Nov 23, 2023.
