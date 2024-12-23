Kia Syros Launch in India Confirmed - First Look

South Asian automobile giant Kia has confirmed the launch of its compact SUV Syros in India next year

Monday December 23, 2024 11:17 AM , ummid.com News Network

Seoul: South Asian automobile giant Kia has confirmed the launch of its compact SUV “Syros" in India next year.

Kia, the maker of K5 sedan and Sorento SUVs, showcased the Kia Syros compact SUV for the first time in India on Sunday December 22, 2024.

The Syros SUV will be released in two trims, one with a 1.0-liter gasoline turbocharged engine and the other with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, the company said in a statement released for the press.

Kia plans to introduce the compact car in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the Middle East starting with sales in India.

The new model is equipped with safety features such as the front collision avoidance, lane-keeping assistance, surround view monitor and driver awareness warning systems, according to Yonhap news agency.

Kia Syros Price

The company has not disclosed the price of Kia Syros. It however said the booking of the new compact SUV will begin next month i.e. January 2025 – to be specific from January 03, 2025.

The industry insiders however said Kia Syros will be launched with an estimated price of ₹ 9.70 - 16.50 Lakh.



Meanwhile, Kia India has announced up to 2 per cent price hike across its entire line-up, effective from January 1, “primarily due to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs”.

“We are committed to delivering exceptional, technologically advanced vehicles of the highest quality to our valued customers. However, due to the persistent rise in commodity prices, unfavourable exchange rates, and increased input costs, a necessary price adjustment has become unavoidable,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Kia India.

Watch - Kia Syros Premiere Video

Despite these challenges, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the cost increase, minimizing the financial impact on our customers, so they can continue enjoying their favourite Kia vehicles without major dent on their pockets, he added.

Kia has sold 1.6 million units in India and overseas auto markets combined to date. Its best-selling innovation, Seltos, has surpassed 6,70,000-unit sales, followed by Sonet with over 480,000 units, Carens with 214,400 units and Carnival with over 15,000 units.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.