Starting Jan 1, 2025, WhatsApp will not work on these phones

Meta owned social media platform WhatsApp in a statement issued Monday (December 23, 2024) said it will stop support for some of the smartphones which are using older versions of Operating System (OS) starting January 01, 2025.
The latest WhatsApp affects devices over 10 years old, cutting off access to the popular social media platform for users still relying on outdated hardware.
Meta has decided to discontinue WhatsApp on the older devices to focus on advanced features and functionalities, including AI capabilities.
"As Meta integrates more demanding technologies like AI capabilities and other resource-intensive updates, the company requires hardware that meets modern performance standards", the tech giant said.
"Consequently, older devices cannot support these features, prompting Meta to discontinue support", it added.
Following is the list of major devices that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp.
If your phone is one shown in the list, you should immediately back up WhatsApp data and migrate it to a newer device.
If you fail to do so before January 01, 2025, it can lead to losing all your WhatsApp data including media, chats, and history.
Earlier, Meta had announced a similar policy for iPhones, saying WhatsApp support for Apple devices running iOS versions older than 15.1 will stop in May 2025, giving Apple users more time to transition.
