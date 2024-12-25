Amazing but True: Indonesian Hajj pilgrims to wait 25 years for their turn

Wednesday December 25, 2024 1:12 AM , Zohair M Safwan, ummid.com

[An Indonesian Haj pilgrim upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia for Hajj]

Jakarta: If you are in Indonesia and wish to perform Hajj, you will have to wait for over 25 years, it comes to fore after a glance at the waiting list in the country.

Hajj is the annual pilgrimage to Makkah performed in the month of Dhul Hijjah – the last month of the Islamic Calendar.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is mandatory on every Muslim who can afford – physically as well as financially, travelling to Makkah and bear the expenses to stay in the Holy City.

Therefore, hundreds of thousands of Muslims from around the world plan their Hajj pilgrimage every year. But, only luckiest of them – some 2.5 million from across the world, get the chance to visit Makkah.

This is because of the quota system formulated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to limit the number of Hajj Pilgrims for better facilities, ease and hassle free Hajj experience.

Hajj Quota System

The Kingdom every year fix the total number of Hajj pilgrims – say for example 2.5 million in 2024. This is then distributed between all the countries of the world based on the population of Muslims.

Indonesia has the world’s largest Muslim population. Accordingly, the Hajj quota of Indonesia is the highest in the world.

In 2024, a total of 241,000 Indonesians had performed Hajj. The Indonesia Hajj quota based on the population of Muslims is 221,000. In addition to this, Saudi Arabia had allotted a Special Hajj Quota of 20,000 to Indonesia in 2024.

As per the Hajj quota by country for the year 2025 (Hajj 1446AH) announced by Saudi Arabia, same number of Indonesians - 241,000, will get chance to travel to Makkah for the upcoming Hajj season.

Hajj Waiting List Indonesia

However, the actual number of Indonesians willing to perform Hajj is far more than the quota allotted to the country. Because of this, the Hajj waiting list touches new height every year.

As per the latest figures, there are about 5.4 million Indonesians in the Hajj waiting list of the country. It means that if a Hajj aspirant has applied today his or her turn will come only after 25 years later, according to Jakarta Globe.

Official data also indicates that the registered would-be pilgrims represent only 0.31 percent of Indonesia’s 210 million Muslims.

[An Indonesian woman performed Sajdah ash-Shukr (Prostration of gratitude) as soon as she landed in Madīnah - the City of the Prophet (Peace be upon him)]

The Central Statistics Agency data on the other hand shows that at least 17 million Indonesian Muslims are both physically and financially prepared to undertake the pilgrimage.

The Indonesian government has previously lobbied Saudi authorities for an increased Hajj quota. Because of this the country was granted a Special Quota of 20,000.

Religious Affairs Minister of Indonesia, Nasaruddin Umar, while attributing the long waiting list to the limited capacity of key sites in Saudi Arabia's holy cities said that the government has refrained from further lobbying due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Meanwhile, many Indonesian Muslims have sought alternative pathways to perform the Hajj due to the abnormally long waiting period, including applying through other countries such as the Philippines and China.

