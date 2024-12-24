ASUS to debut world's lightest Copilot+ PC

Tuesday December 24, 2024 11:22 PM , ummid.com News Network

[The ASUS Copilot Plus laptop redefines ultra-light, AI-powered performance and will kick off 'CES 2025' with a live global stream. (Image: ASUS)]

Las Vegas: Tech giant ASUS is set to launch the world's lightest Copilot+ PC during the AIways Incredible launch event on January 7, 2025.

The ASUS Copilot Plus laptop redefines ultra-light, AI-powered performance and will kick off 'CES 2025' with a live global stream.

"This latest solution will be part of the ASUS Zenbook series of laptops and offers several innovative aspects to look forward to", ASUS said.

Copilot in Microsoft Windows - formerly known as Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise, is an AI-powered intelligent assistant that helps users get answers and inspirations from across the web, supports creativity and collaboration, and helps them focus on the task at hand.

In a move to make Copilot popular, Microsoft in a first since 1990 changed its keyboard design and introduced a new key, and also launched Copilot+ PC in May 2024 .

"Art of Lightness Meets Next-Gen Technology"

Giving more details, ASUS said the ultra-light design of the world's lightest Copilot+ PC is set to redefine possibilities for mobility on AI devices, offering a portable partner and collaborator for the modern user, the leading PC brand said.

"It is the perfect blend of elegance and functionality, offering a seamless experience for professionals, creators, and everyday users alike. Inspired by minimalism and nature, the design philosophy celebrates quiet luxury without sacrificing innovation", ASUS said.

The new Zenbook is more than a laptop—it is a smart partner designed to revolutionize productivity.

"Powered by Copilot+ AI, it delivers intuitive, adaptive workflows, seamless collaboration, and smarter performance tailored to user needs", ASUS said.

Despite its ultra-light design, the laptop boasts robust performance and an impressive 32-hour battery life, offering continuous productivity that makes it ideal for travelling, remote work, and on-the-go productivity.

"Full specs, including details of the cutting-edge processor, will be unveiled during the AIways Incredible launch event at CES 2025", ASUS said.

