AISSEE 2025 Registration Starts, Apply Here

Wednesday December 25, 2024 7:48 PM , ummid.com News Network

[AI image for representation]

AISSEE 2025: Online registration and application form submission for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025 (AISSEE 2025-26) has started on the NTA website aissee2025.ntaonline.in, parents who wish to admit their wards in Military Schools should note.

AISSEE 2025 Date

Parents who wish to take admission of their wards in Sainik Schools should note that the date and time of AISSEE 2025 has not been confirmed by the NTA, though it has started online registration process.

The last date to apply for AISSEE 2025 is January 13, 2025, parents should note.

Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.

AISEE 2025 Eligibility

Eligibility For Admission To Class VI

Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2025 (born between April 1, 2013, and March 31, 2015)

Admission for girls is available only in Class VI in all Sainik Schools

Detailed eligibility criteria for admission to approved New Sainik Schools will be provided in the Information Bulletin.

Eligibility For Admission To Class IX

Candidates must be between 13 and 15 years of age as of March 31, 2025, and should have passed Class VIII from a recognized school at the time of admission

Admission for girls to Class IX is subject to the availability of vacancies

The age criteria for girls are the same as for boys, with further details outlined in the Information Bulletin

AISSEE 2025 Application Fee

The application fee for AISSEE 2025 varies by category. Applicants must pay the fee online:

General / Defence / OBC (NCL): Rs 800/-

SC/ST: Rs 650/-

It is important to note that the fee must be paid by the deadline of January 14, 2025, to confirm the registration.

AISSEE 2025 Online Registration - Direct Link

Click here to go to the official website: aissee2025.ntaonline.in . Click on the link marked with "AISSEE 2025: Click Here to Register/Login" on the home page. Fill the application form, upload scanned photo and signature. Pay online the exam fee to complete the registration.

"Exam fee can be paid online either through debit/credit card or internet banking/UPI till 11:50 pm on Janaury 14, 2025", NTA said.

Candidates should note that AISSEE application will not be confirmed unless the presribed fees as mentioned below is not paid.

AISSEE 2025 - Important Dates

Start of Online Applications: December 24, 2024

Last Date for Applications: January 13, 2025 (5:00 PM)

Fee Payment Deadline: January 14, 2025 (11:50 PM)

Correction Window: January 16–18, 2025

Admit Card Download: To be announced later

Entrance Exam Date: To be announced later

Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, list of Sainik Schools and their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, passing requirements, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the official website.

Candidates who desire to appear in the exam may read the detailed Information Bulletin for AISSEE 2025 to be published later and apply online only at "aissee2025.ntaonline.in" from December 24 to January 13, 2025.

AISSEE 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted AISSEE 2024 on January 28, 2024.

The NTA had released the AISSEE 2024 Provisional Answer Key - along with OMR Sheet and Question Paper, on Feb 25, 2024.

The Final Answer Key of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2024 (AISSEE 2024) was released on March 12, 2024 .

Following the release of AISSEE 2024 Final Answer Key, the NTA had published two separate lists. One containing the names of the candidates who qualified for admission in Class IX, and the other, list of the candidates who qualified for admission in Class VI.

