Nepal Quran Contest ends with record participation

Holy Quran Memorization Competition 2024 ended in Nepal with the participation of over 750 contestants – both male and female, with a Prize Distribution Ceremony held on Monday December 23, 2024

Wednesday December 25, 2024 5:10 PM , ummid.com News Network

Kathmandu: Holy Quran Memorization Competition 2024 ended in Nepal with the participation of over 750 contestants – both male and female, with a Prize Distribution Ceremony held on Monday December 23, 2024.

Organised under the supervision of the Saudi Embassy in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, in coordination with the Muslim Commission affiliated with the Nepalese government, this was the second Quran Competition in the landlocked central Himalayan country in South Asia.

The inaugural competition was held earlier in the year with participation of 350 male and female Quran memorizers.

In the second Quran Contest held on December 21 and 22, 2024 over 750 contestants from different areas of Nepal participated. Of them, 18 were declared winners and honoured with prizes.

The competition featured four categories, and was open to boys and girls from various Islamic, government, and non-governmental schools and centers in Nepal.

Besides others, the closing and award ceremony was attended by undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance for Islamic Affairs Awad Al-Anzi, Saudi Ambassador to Nepal Saad Nasser Abu Haimed and Nepalese House of Representatives Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire.

[Undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance for Islamic Affairs Awad Al-Anzi and other guests honoured the top winners.]

While addressing the award ceremony, Al-Anzi emphasized that Saudi Arabia's message aligns with the "pure and true teachings of Islam", and the values of goodness, justice, mercy, and kindness that the religion teaches. He stressed that the Kingdom has been committed to this approach since its establishment.



The ministry's undersecretary described this competition, alongside other international Quran recitation and memorization competitions, as an extension of Saudi Arabia's great care for the Quran.

Muslims comprise about 5% of Nepal's population. In recent years, Islam emerged as the fastest-growing religion in Nepal, now ranking as the second-largest faith by number of followers.



