“Israel's real enemy is…”: Ehud Olmert blasts Netanyahu, his genocide gang

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert once again came down heavily on Benjamin Netanyahu and his government colleagues saying they are actually the real enemies of Israel

Friday November 1, 2024 10:49 PM , ummid.com News Network

Occupied Jersualem: Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert once again came down heavily on Benjamin Netanyahu and his government colleagues saying they are actually the real enemies of Israel.

“The real enemy of Israel is not Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas…The real enemy is from within. The Messianic, crazy, extreme groups of Israelis that think they can kick out the Palestinians and annex their territories”, Ehud Olmert said in an interview with the American broadcaster CNN.

“I am fighting against them. I am campaigning against them. (But) unfortunately Netanyahu depends on them politically to the extent he closes his eyes and allows them to do things which are totally intolerable and unacceptable”, he said.

A day before the CNN interview, Ehud Olmert talking to Kathimerini had said, "Benjamin's far-right partners are tarnishing the state’s image in the international community."

The former Israeli Prime Minister, a strong critic of the far right Zionist regime, also said,"Netanyahu is trying to draw US into an open clash with Iran"

Ehud Olmert's statements came amidst the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza, Lebanon and other occupied Palestinian territories that has killed around 45,000 civilians - majority of the women and children.

This is not the first time Ehud Olmert has criticised Netanyahu and his colleagues. Back in December 2023 , he had called the Israeli Prime Minister a “national disaster” and his cabinet colleagues “butchers, killers and terrorists”.

Describing Ben Gvir , Smotrich and the Hilltop Youth in the occupied West Bank, a “terrible event”, Ehud Olmert called them enemies, butchers, killers, murderers and terrorists.

Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Yoel Smotrich both are far right Israeli politicians. The former is Minister of National Security whereas the latter is Minister of Finance in the Netanyahu cabinet since 2022.

Ehud Olmert was Prime Minister of Israel from 2006 to 2009 and also served as a cabinet minister from 1988 to 1992 and from 2003 to 2006 when he also served as Mayor of the Occupied Jerusalem.

As Prime Minister, Olmert agreed that Israel would share Jerusalem as the joint capital of Israel and a Palestinian state and hand over its holy sites to a multinational committee, land swaps that would allow Israel to keep its major settlement blocs in the West Bank, the construction of a tunnel connecting the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

