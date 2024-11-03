Gaza war major issue for American Muslims in 2024 U.S. Election: Final Survey

The final survey of Muslim voters conducted less than a week before the 2024 U.S. Presidential Elections said Gaza war remains major issue influencing American Muslims when they go to vote Tuesday November 05

Washington: The final survey of Muslim voters conducted less than a week before the 2024 U.S. Presidential Elections said Gaza war remains major issue influencing American Muslims when they go to vote Tuesday November 05.

“The poll confirms that opposition to U.S. support for the war on Gaza continues to play a major role in influencing Muslim voter preferences”, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said Saturday.

While releasing the results of its latest and final poll of Muslim voter preferences in the 2024 presidential election, CAIR also urged Muslims to vote in a large number irrespective of their choice.

“Our message for American Muslims is simple: regardless of who you plan to support, it is essential that you turn out to vote. Do not sit on the sidelines. Make your voices heard and show the strength of our community in states across our nation”, CAIR said.

CAIR conducted the final survey from October 30 to 31, 2024 using a national voter file participated by 1,449 verified Muslim voters.

The most interesting outcome of the latest and final survey of the American Muslims show 42% now favor Green Party nominee Jill Stein for President while 41% favor Vice President Kamala Harris whereas only 9.8% think they should vote for Republican Party candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The result of CAIR Poll were conducted four days after Trump during his Michigan rally invited some Muslim community leaders and clerics on stage.

Addressing the rally, some American Muslim community leaders endorsed Trump and asked Muslims to vote for him as “he has promised peace and end war”.

The result of the CAIR poll result is any indication, this endorsement has failed to impress the American Muslims.

Meanwhile, a coalition of European Greens have urged Green Party candidate Jill Stein to pull out of next week’s election and endorse Kamala Harris to stop Donald Trump from becoming president.

As per the latest survey of 2024 US President Election, Harris and Trump have been tied in a neck and neck battle with the former having a slight edge - 49%-48%, over the latter, according to a new HarrisX/Forbes poll released Thursday.

