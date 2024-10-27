‘Because he…’: Michigan Muslim leaders extend support to Donald Trump

Muslim community leaders in Michigan Saturday October 26, 2024 extended their support to Donald Trump because they said the Republican Party candidate was promising peace

Sunday October 27, 2024 1:03 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Imam Belal Alzuhairi addressing Trump's Michigan rally Saturday Oct 26, 2024 as other Muslim leaders watch (Video grab)]

Novi (Michigan): Muslim community leaders in Michigan Saturday October 26, 2024 extended their support to Donald Trump because they said the Republican Party candidate was promising peace.

“We as Muslims stand with President Trump because he promises peace not war”, Imam Belal Alzuhairi said sharing the stage with Trump at Novi (Michigan) rally Saturday.

In a massive push to his campaign ten days before the final vote in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, Donald Trump invited several Muslim leaders onstage with him at a campaign rally in Michigan as he courts Arab American and Muslim voters disillusioned or angry over US policy on Israel and Gaza in the critical battleground state.

“We are supporting Donald Trump because he has promised to stop the wars in Middle East and Ukraine”, Alzuhairi said amid huge applauds.

“The bloodshed has to stop all over the world and I think this man can make that happen”, he said as Muslim community leaders stood in solidarity.

"... God saved his life for a reason which is to save the life of others", Alzuhairi said while referring to the alleged assassination attempts on Trump .

"We are with Trump to make America great again through peace and justice", he said adding that the Muslim leaders had a "fruitful meeting with Trump before the Novi rally".

"An honour. Thank you", Trump shared the video of the Muslim community leaders with him and wrote. Donald Trump also confirmed having met the Muslim leaders.

“They could turn the election one way or the other,” Trump said in the Detroit suburb of Novi, located about a half hour from Dearborn, which last year became the first Arab-majority city in the US, according to CNN.

Michigan, one of the swing states, has a 100-year-old history of Muslim and Arab migrants opening first mosque in 1921. The population of Muslims in Michigan is around 240,000 which is 2.4% of the total population of the state.

Meanwhile, Harris also held a rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan to woo voters in the last leg of her campaign.

The Democratic candidate was accompanied by Michelle Obama who laced into Donald Trump accusing the former president of “gross incompetence” and having an “amoral character” while challenging hesitant Americans to choose Kamala Harris for US president.

2024 U.S. Elections - Final National Poll

Team Harris campaign is witnessing a strong backlash, especially from the American Muslims, for the Biden administration's Israel policy.

As the Americans prepare to vote on November 05, 2024, the Israeli occupation forces have massacred more than 42,000 Palestinians in Gaza using the weapons and bombs supplied by the U.S..

Unofficial figures put the Gaza death toll as 300,000+. This comes as Francesca Albanese , the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, said, “The entire population of Gaza is at risk of dying in a genocide that has been announced and executed under our watch.”

As per the final national poll by The New York Times and Siena College, Kamala Harris, Vice President and Democratic Party candidate, and Donald Trump are tied in a dead heat for the popular vote - 48 percent to 48 percent.

Earlier, a coalition of Muslim-American groups had urged Muslims to come out in a large number to vote for pro-Palestine candidates in the November 2024 Presidential Elections.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.