Qatar to host World Summit AI in December

Tuesday November 5, 2024 0:41 AM , ummid.com News Network

Doha (Qatar): Qatar is set to host World Summit AI (WSAI) in December this year, which will be the first in MENA region.

"The world's most prestigious AI summit, World Summit AI (WSAI), is making its highly anticipated debut in the MENA region", World Summit AI Qatar said.

"Organized by InspiredMinds, World Summit AI Qatar will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) on December 10th and 11th, 2024", it said.

The even will be supported by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, State of Qatar.

The theme of World Summit Qatar AI is "Putting Humanity at the Heart of AI".

The AI Summit in Qatar will highlight Qatar's National AI and Machine Learning Strategy, exploring critical topics such as human-AI convergence, AI innovation and responsible AI governance.

The event will feature international and regional attendance and over 100 expert speakers across 10 tracks and 4 stages, with a special focus on Intelligent Health (IH), using AI to save lives.

Attendees will engage in thought-provoking discussions, form game-changing collaborations, and witness firsthand the technological breakthroughs guiding Qatar towards an equitable and responsible AI-driven future.

