Book on Hadith and More: The Other Side of Actor Kader Khan

Actor Kader Khan, known for his comedy roles, dialogues, scripts in Bollywood, died a man regretting his association with the film industry, and urging Muslims to acquire and understand the true teachings of Islam, for which purpose he himself wrote a book on Prophet Muhammad’s Hadith

Monday November 4, 2024 2:18 PM , Aleem Faizee, ummid.com

[Sheikh Mustafa Bashir Madni (L) with Kader Khan's unpublished book on Hadith. The veteran actor with his sons, Shahnawaz and Sarfaraz in Makkah for Hajj.]

Actor Kader Khan, known for his comedy roles, dialogues, scripts in Bollywood, died a man regretting his association with the film industry, and urging Muslims to acquire and understand the true teachings of Islam, for which purpose he himself wrote a book on Prophet Muhammad’s Hadith.

“Kader Khan so strongly wanted Muslims to acquire the knowledge and true teachings of Islam that he himself wrote a book on Prophet Muhammad’s Aha’dith”, Sheikh Mustafa Bashir Madni said while talking to ummid.com.

Mustafa Bashir Madni had met Kader Khan in Madinah when he travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj in 2014 . Sheikh Mustafa at that time was a student of Jamia Islamia Madinah Munawwarah, the Islamic University of Madinah popularly known as Madinah University.

The two developed a relation, and when Sheikh Mustafa met him in Mumbai in 2015 while he was on vacation in India, Kader Khan handed him his book.

“Mukhtasar Istilahat E Hadees”

Kader Khan had titled his book “Mukhtasar Istilahat E Hadees” and he wanted Sheikh Mustafa Bashir Madni to take a review before it is sent for printing.

“Mukhtasar” – used in Arabic and Urdu languages both, means “short” whereas “Istilahat E Hadees” is a term related to the study of Ahadith.

“Kader Khan’s work on Hadith is a two volume book. It beautifully explains in Arabic and Urdu different types of Ahadith, terminologies used and their classification”, Sheikh Mustafa said.

Aha’dith is the plural of the Arabic word Hadith – the records of traditions, narrations, words, actions, and approvals of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Watch Video

Ahadith have been categorised in different types based on their authenticity, reliability and the number of companions they have been narrated by. The Ahadith of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) have been preserved since last more than 1,450 years because of Isna’d - the chains, that connect and directly reach to the Prophet from one narrator to the other.

“Kader Khan’s book is not the only or unique work as renowned scholars before and after him have volumes of work on the subject. But, it shows his affection for Islam and love for Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him”, Sheikh Mustafa said.

A Changed Man

Recalling the series of conversations he had with Kader Khan in Madinah, Sheikh Mustafa said the famous actor was a changed man, a reformed person, rather.

“He would pray in Masjid E Nabawi for hours. On his Hajj journey, he was accompanied with his two sons, Sahahnawaz and Sarfaraz, and his daughter in law. But, he preferred praying alone”, Sheikh Mustafa said. “I had seen him multiple times profusely crying, his hands raised and tears rolling down his cheeks”, he said. “One day he asked me if I would be pardoned by Allah, The Almighty. I tried to comfort him saying Allah is Al Gafoor (The Ever-Forgiving), Ar-Raheem (Most Merciful), and he should be optimistic, I told him”, Sheikh Mustafa Bashir said. “He however was not convinced and asked me to take him to some senior scholar. I therefore took him to Sheikh (Dr) Abdul Mohsen Al Qasim – one of the Imams of the Prophet’s mosque, Masjid Nabawi. In a lengthy conversation with Kader Khan, Dr Mohsen consoled him, shared with him glad tidings of Allah, the Almighty, and also advised him few things to do”, Sheikh Mustafa said.

"Aur mein gumrah ho gaya”

During his conversations with Sheikh Mustafa, Kader Khan also shared with him the memories of his early days, about how, when and why he left Afghanistan, his days as a Teacher at Saboo Siddik College in Mumbai and the circumstances under which he joined the film industry – with added details though most of which are already in public domain .

“I had written a play for Sabooo Siddik College students which was staged during the annual gathering. A director who was among the audience was so impressed after watching the play that he immediately called me. After a brief conversation, he handed me a “heavy envelope” and asked me to write dialogues for his film”, Kader Khan told Sheikh Mustafa. “My salary at that time was around INR 300. The amount in the envelope was multiple times more….. Aur mein gumrah ho gaya… (And hence I went astray)”, Kader Khan said. “After the success of my first film, another director met me. He handed me an envelope which was heavier than the first one. I could not restrain myself and then there was no looking back”, he added. “Poor financial condition made me astray and dragged me away from my religion. Will Allah forgive me?” Sheikh Mustafa recalled Kader Khan crying and repeatedly asking while sitting in Masjid Nabawi.

Kader Khan’s dream projects

Besides writing his own book “Mukhtasar Istilahat E Hadees”, Kader Khan had also established a centre - first in Pune and then in Aurangabad, Maharashtra where a team of scholars was hired to translate the books of Ahadith in Urdu.

“He used to say that the translation of Quran in various languages, including Urdu, is already available. He however worried that Kutub e Ahadith are still beyond the reach of common Muslims, and was of the view that Urdu translation of Ahadith should be done and spread to the masses”, Sheikh Mustafa recalled.

A post-graduate in Arabic, the veteran actor had also dreamt of establishing a chain of schools in Mumbai, Dubai and Toronto to teach Arabic, Urdu and Hindi.

He had in fact spent quite a long time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his last leg of life to establish “ K.K. Institute of Arabic Language and Islamic Culture ” at Knowledge City in Dubai.

The project however could not see the light of the day in his life time. How and when his sons would convert Kader Khan’s dream project into a reality is unclear. His centres in Pune and Aurangabad, for which Kader Khan spent a huge amount of money, were closed when he was still alive.

Sheikh Mustafa Bashir however has vowed to review the book Kader Khan had handed him and get it printed.

“I am in talk with Sarfaraz, Kader Khan’s son who is currently in Canada. We have decided to print this book as soon as possible. It will inshallah be Sadaqah Jariyah – Charity Ever Flowing, for Kader Khan along with the other charity work he had done”, Sheikh Mustafa Bashir Madni said.

[The writer, Aleem Faizee, is Founder Editor ummid.com . He can be reached at aleem.faizee@gmail.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.