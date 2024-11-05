Maharashtra TET 2024 Admit Card Released - Download Here

MAHA TET November 2024: The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad, Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination, has released the Hall Ticket or Admit Card of the candidates who have registered for MAHA TET 2024 on the official website of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, mahatet.in.
According to the MAHA TET 2024 notification, the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 will be held on November 10, 2024.
Maharashtra TET is held in Marathi, English and Urdu three languages since 2013. It comprises of two papers. MAHA TET 2024 Paper I is for candidates aspiring for posts of primary teachers, whereas MAHA TET 2024 Paper II is for those wanting to be secondary school teachers.
MAHA TET 2024 Paper I will be held on Nov 10, 2024 in the morning session - 10:30 AM to 01:00 PM. MAHA TET 2024 Paper II will be held on Nov 10, 2024 in the afternoon session - 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM.
According to the MAHA TET 2024 notification, candidate should use registered mobile no or application form number to download the admit card.
All registered candidates will be able to download the admit card till November 10 - before the start of the Teacher Eligibility Test.
As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.
Candidates wishing to appear for Maharashtra TET can visit the official website - the link of which is mentioned above, for TET syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, test centres and other useful information.
