Maharashtra TET 2024 Admit Card Released - Download Here

All registered candidates can download their Maha TET 2024 admit card or hall ticket till November 10 - before the start of the Teacher Eligibility Test

Tuesday November 5, 2024 8:20 PM , ummid.com News Network

MAHA TET November 2024: The Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad, Commissioner Maharashtra State Council of Examination, has released the Hall Ticket or Admit Card of the candidates who have registered for MAHA TET 2024 on the official website of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, mahatet.in.

Maha TET 2024 Date

According to the MAHA TET 2024 notification, the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 will be held on November 10, 2024.

Maharashtra TET is held in Marathi, English and Urdu three languages since 2013. It comprises of two papers. MAHA TET 2024 Paper I is for candidates aspiring for posts of primary teachers, whereas MAHA TET 2024 Paper II is for those wanting to be secondary school teachers.

MAHA TET 2024 Paper I will be held on Nov 10, 2024 in the morning session - 10:30 AM to 01:00 PM. MAHA TET 2024 Paper II will be held on Nov 10, 2024 in the afternoon session - 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM.

Steps to download "Maha TET November 2024 Hall Ticket"

Click here to go Maha TET official website: mahatet.in. Log in using Registration ID and password. Click on appropriate link to download and take the printout of the Maha TET 2024 Admit Card.

According to the MAHA TET 2024 notification, candidate should use registered mobile no or application form number to download the admit card.

All registered candidates will be able to download the admit card till November 10 - before the start of the Teacher Eligibility Test.

"MAHA TET 2024 Important Dates"

"MAHA TET 2024 Online Registration": From September 09 to 30, 2024

"MAHA TET 2024 Admit Card Download Start Date": October 28, 2024

MAHA TET 2024 Paper 1: November 10, 2024 from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm.

Maharashtra TET 2024 Paper 2: November 10, 2024 from 02:30 am to 05:00 pm.

As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.

Candidates wishing to appear for Maharashtra TET can visit the official website - the link of which is mentioned above, for TET syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, test centres and other useful information.

