TS TET January 2025 application starts

Tuesday November 5, 2024 7:31 PM , ummid.com News Network

Telangana State TET 2024: Depratment of Education Telangana has started through the official website of Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 'schooledu.telangana.gov.in' online registration of the candidates who wish to appear for TS TET 2024 or TG TET 2024 II to be held in January 2025.

Online Registration for TS TET 2024 has started from today i.e. November 05, 2024. Last date of application has been fixed as November 20, 2024.

TS TET 2024 Date

According to the TS TET 2024 notification, the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 will be held between January 01 to 20, 2025 in online mode i.e. computer based test.

Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TSTET) is also held in Urdu language besides other national, regional and state level languages.

Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) consists of two Parts, where each part comprises one Paper. The candidates who qualify the First Paper are eligible to teach from Classes 1 to 5 in government schools, while those who clear the Second Paper also can teach till Class 8.

"TS TET 2024 Important Dates"

"TS TET 2024 Online Registration": From November 05 to 20, 2024

"TS TET 2024 Admit Card Download Date": Will be notified later

"TS TET 2024 Exam Date": Between January 01 to 20, 2025

Steps to apply for "TS TET 2024"

Click here to go to the official website: schooledu.telangana.gov.in. Click on the link marked as "Click here for TG TET 2024" Read the instructions carefully and click on the check box to proceed. Carefully fill up the Registration Form and click on Submit button. Complete theregistration process and pay the TS TET 2024 exam fee.

As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.

Candidates wishing to appear for Telangana TET can visit the official website - the link of which is mentioned above, for TET syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, test centres and other useful information.

