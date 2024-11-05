The Saga of Drugs in Kashmir

Tuesday November 5, 2024 11:57 AM , Raqif Makhdoomi

Drug addiction is becoming a very serious problem not only in Kashmir but across the world. There are big mafias involved in the drug trafficking who in return, are supported by big powers. Some are unlucky to get caught but those who make it to international market become milliners overnight.

The syndicate of drugs is so complicated that even after the governments of some countries trying to curb it are failing because the peddling of drugs isn’t a national affair but an international one having a very powerful and strong worldwide network.

Jammu and Kashmir well known for its beauty, hides an ugly truth of drug addiction. The fact of the matter is that Kashmir has taken over Punjab in drug addiction.

This ugly reality of drug addiction hides a very bitter reality. Some accuse the people across the border, whereas some others say it is a weapon to silence the voices of dissent as was done in Punjab.

The typical geography and sharing of the boarders make Kashmir a place where drugs are easily available, making its way from Kupwara to whole of Kashmir and drug peddlers find it very easy to transport it from one place to another.

I fail to understand how these peddlers get a “Green Corridor”, that they are able to reach to other districts, especially to Srinagar?

Police and other security forces have developed such a great information system that they are able to track down, what they call, every “anti-National” element and activity. And also get superfast information about the presence of what they call “terrorists”.

I fail to understand when they have such a robust information system for tackling “militancy”, why do they lack such a system for tackling the evil of drugs?

The theory of drugs and terrorism is same. Both are Pakistan sponsored but the way of dealing is different.

For “terrorism” the rules and mechanism are getting tougher and stronger. But for drugs, except arresting addicts and sealing properties of those who are middle men, nothing serious is happening.

In an interview regarding drug addition, a DIG level officer of Jammu and Kashmir said a very deep line.

“We are not boarders and till it reaches here it’s already distributed”, he said.

A statement that explains so much.

Drug addicts have their own explanation of getting into drug addiction to becoming a drug dealer. To become, a dealer a very common statement is given:

“It makes arrangements for my own consumption.”

One of the drug addicts in an interview to an independent news portal said he became a peddler because he wanted to clean the system. He saw his friends using shoe polish, used sanitary pads, dirty socks and other things. He wanted them to use “clean things”.

By “clean things” he meant “Heroin”.

So to make it easily available and make it available to him easily, he became a peddler.

How easily it is to become a peddler!!!

The drug addiction has become such a common thing that in every 12 minutes a drug addict walks in a de-addiction center in Srinagar. There was a single de-addiction center in Kashmir. But, now the number has grown up to four, and more are in line.

The problem of addiction is on massive growth, and because of this other problems like HIV, Hepatitis A,B,C,D and other diseases too on rise.

One of the major reasons why the addicts aren't put behind bars is their damaged kidneys. The addictions damage their kidneys to 70%, 80% and even to 90%. They are so venerable to deaths that no one wants to take any risk. A single hit from a stick can lead to their death and no one wants to take a dead on him. And hence they are let go thinking their time is near, the nature will take care of them.

The drug addiction has also led to increase in cases of thefts and stanching. The drugs cost too much and having that much available isn’t possible for everyone. Even a well to do drug addict at some point reaches to a level where he has to get into theft.

Once someone becomes addicted he/ she needs it every day, some need it even twice a day. This addiction has ruined many happy families and have made them forgotten how to smile. The over dosing often leads to deaths. They are often found dead on road sides on in drains. The whole process of drugs is very scary and soul shivering.

Every drug addict has a story. Some became addicts after failing in love, while some became addicts because they had friends offering them and some got into addictions because of family issues. Unemployment is another major reason of drug addiction.

The environment is also playing a very serious role in growing drug addictions in Kashmir. The conflicted status of Kashmir can’t be ignored. Punjab and Afghanistan are the two best examples of how drugs played a role as weapon in any conflict region.

The easy availability of drugs can’t be ignored. It must ring alarm bells. How a drug like heroin is easily available that anyone can lay hand on it?

The issue has to be addressed on personally by each and every person. Leaving it to government will leave it unaddressed for decades.

We have just few seconds of the time bomb to blast that we are sitting on.

It’s now or never.

[The writer, Raqif Makhdoomi is a law student and Human rights defender.]

