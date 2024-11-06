2024 U.S. Presidential Election Results Live: Trump vs Harris

Republican candidate and former President, Donald Trump, has gained early lead against his Democratic rival and incumbent Vice President, Kamala Harris, as the results of the 2024 U.S. President Elections have started trickling in

Wednesday November 6, 2024 1:07 PM , ummid.om News Network

2024 U.S. Presidential Election Results Live: Pennsylvania with 19 electoral votes went to Donald Trump taking him closer to U.S. Presidency even as counting of the votes in the 2024 US elections is still underway.

As per the trends and results available at 02:30 AM (Nov 6) Washington Time, with the win in Pennsylvania, Trump has won 267 electoral votes.

This makes him short of just 07 of 270 votes needed to secure victory.

Harris has so far won 214 votes.

01:25 AM (Nov 6) Washington Time: Donald Trump has won Georgia (16 electoral votes) to take his tally to 247 in the 2024 U.S. President Election counting of which is still underway.

Kamala Harris is closing in on Trump with a tally of 214, as per the trends and results available at 01:25 AM (Nov 6) Washington Time.

Out of the total 538 electoral votes, a candidate needs 270 to secure victory.

12:45 AM (Nov 6) Washington Time: Trump and Harris are locked in a neck and neck battle even as the counting of votes in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election is still underway.

According to the trends and results available at 12:45 AM (Nov 6) Washington Time, Kamala Harris has won 210 electoral votes whereas Donald Trump holds ground at 230.

Trump has already sweeped all "red states" and is ahead of 20 votes against his Democratic rival.

The battle is on in Minnesota where Harris is leading after over 60% of vote count.

Trump has however maintained lead in Wisconsin where more than 80% of counting has been completed. Minnesota and Wisconsin both have 10 electoral votes.

Trump is also leading in Arizona after over 50% of vote count and in Georgia after 93% of vote count. Arizona has 11 electoral votes whereas Georgia has 16.

11:45 PM (Nov 5) Washington Time: Kamala Harris who was struggling in initial rounds of votes has further cut down Trump’s lead, winning most of the big states.

As per the result and trends update, Kamala has won 205 electoral votes whereas Trump is still at 230.

In Senate elections, Republican candidates are leading with 50:40 against their Democratic rivals.

The Democrats are also behind their Republican rivals in the House at 123:169, as per the result/trends available at 11:45 PM (Nov 5) Washington Time.

11:30 PM (Nov 5) Washington Time: After struggling in initial round of counting Kamala Harris is now picking up, the latest vote count result in the United States said.

As per the results and trends at 11:30 PM (Nov 5) Washington Time, Kamala Harris has won 187 electoral votes but she is still behind Trump who has so far won 230 votes.

Kamala Harris has won California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, New York, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island, Illinois, Virginia and New Jersey.

Trump on the other hand has won Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Montana, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, Utah and is comfortably ahead in Michigan.

A total of 538 electoral votes are at stake, with 270 needed to secure victory.

As per the latest results and trends at 11:00 PM (Nov 5) Washington Time, Trump has won 214 electoral votes whereas Harris is struggling at 179 votes.

The swing states are critical, as many others maintain predictable voting patterns.

In battleground states, Trump is leading in Georgia where more than 90% of votes have been counted.

The other battleground states where Trump is leading are North Carolina, Maine CD 2, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump meanwhile lost Colorado after railing against Aurora.

Nebraska CD 2 is the only battleground state where Kamala Harris is leading after around 78% of vote count. Harris has also claimed Washington.

