Malaysia readies Resolution to kick Israel out of United Nations

Wednesday November 6, 2024

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his country, among others, is working on a resolution to kick Israel out of the United Nations 'should there be a violation of laws, rules and decisions in issues involving Palestine.'

Anwar told the Malaysian parliament on Monday that the draft resolution, which is to be submitted to the UN General Assembly, calls for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Israel’s obligations to allow the UN to operate in occupied Palestinian territory, according to Quds News Network.

“The draft resolution is in the negotiation process and we will study if Israel can be removed as a member of [the] UN if there is violation of international laws,” he said.

“Malaysia will ensure that the agenda is heard and given attention so that the atrocities of the Israeli regime can be stopped, besides allowing critical aid to reach the Palestinian people at a time when the massacre continues to worsen,” he added.

Once approved, Anwar said, the resolution is expected to be a legal basis for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to continue providing basic services, including education, health treatment and humanitarian aid.

"Israel a serial violator of international law"

Earlier, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Palestinian Territories, had also recommended the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to consider suspending Israel’s membership due to its repeated violations of international law and its ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories.

Speaking to a UN committee on the inalienable rights of the Palestinians, Albanese stressed that Israel’s impunity has enabled it to “become a serial violator of international law" while urging the UN General Assembly to kick out Israel of the world body.

The move comes as international condemnation grows over Israel’s decision to ban UNRWA from war hit Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories where the Israeli occupation forces have killed - more than 42,000 civilians according to official account and over 300,000 as per unofficial figures, since Oct 7, 2023.

Israeli Parliament last week passed a bill banning UNRWA from operating, which would eventually affect its work in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. The legislation will take effect in 90 days.

