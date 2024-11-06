Protests after Netanyahu sacks Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Benjamin Netanyahu has fired Yoav Gallant, Defense Minister and a member of his war cabinet, in a move exposing deep divide in the far right Zionist regime of Israel and sparking protests

Wednesday November 6, 2024 12:57 PM , ummid.om News Network

[Fresh protests began against Netanyahu after he fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.]

Tel Aviv: Benjamin Netanyahu has fired Yoav Gallant, Defense Minister and a member of his war cabinet, in a move exposing deep divide in the far right Zionist regime of Israel and sparking protests.

In a letter that Netanyahu’s Office said was handed to Gallant during an 8 p.m. meeting, the Israeli Prime Minister informed him that his tenure would end “48 hours from the receipt of this letter.”

Interestingly, Netanyahu fired Gallant even as a massive protest is ongoing across Israel demanding him to quit as Prime Minister.

His decision to sack Gallant has sparked fresh protests in Tel Aviv and other cities of Israel.

Following his dismissal, Gallant issued a one-line statement of his own, writing on X that “the security of the State of Israel always was, and will always remain, my life’s mission.”



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.