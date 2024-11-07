How religious is Donald Trump - Response of Americans

Now as Trump is all set to return to the White House in January 2025 as 47th President of the United States of America, the question, “How religious is he” is being asked by Americans once again

Thursday November 7, 2024 9:39 PM , Zohair M Safwan, ummid.com

[Interestingly, Trump was the first sitting U.S. President to visit Western Wall in Occupied Jerusalem - the western border of Al Aqsa revered by Muslims, Christians and Jews. (White House Archives)]

To the world, America is a liberal country known only for prosperity, though a good majority know it for wars it has waged against weaker. But, the Americans too are as much inclined towards religion and sensitive about the religious belief of their rulers as anyone else in the world.

So, the “religiousness” of Donald Trump was a point of debate among the Americans when he was elected as President in 2016, and the same has started afresh after he created history by becoming only the second president to return to the White House for a second non-consecutive term.

The last and only President to achieve this feat was Grover Cleveland, who served two non-consecutive terms, from 1885 to 1889 and from 1893 to 1897.

On the other hand, Trump had won the 2016 U.S. President Election and remained on the post from 2016 to 2020. He however lost the 2020 U.S. Elections to Joe Biden.

Interestingly, Donald Trump won the U.S. President Elections on both the occasions against female rivals – in 2016 he defeated Hillary Clinton and in 2024 he won against Kamala Harris.

Can non-Christians become President of America?

Anyone born in America can become President. But, there are some unwritten rules, and hence America founded on July 04, 1776 never had a non-Christian President. All of its 47 presidents have been Christians, though belonging to different branches.

Interestingly, Joe Biden was Catholic Christian, but he proudly called him a “ Zionist Christian ”, perhaps to show his loyalty to his Zionist masters.

Donald Trump religious beliefs

Pew Research had in February this year asked the same question to some Americans and the response was varying – only 4% of U.S. adults said Trump is very religious, 25% said he is somewhat religious, and 68% said he is not too religious or not religious at all.

When Pew Research conducted a fresh survey in September/October 2024, it found the share of Americans saying Trump is at least somewhat religious had increased slightly, including 6% who said he is very religious and 31% who said he is somewhat religious.

According to a February 2020 Pew Research Center survey, one-in-five U.S. adults say it is “very important” for the president to have strong religious beliefs, and 14% say it is very important to have a president who shares their own religious beliefs.

A far higher share (63%) say it is very important to have a president who personally lives a moral and ethical life.

Interestingly, Trump identifies himself as “nondenominational Christian”.

“I now consider myself to be a nondenominational Christian", he said in an October 2020 interview with Religion News Service that he no longer identifies him as a Presbyterian - a previously popular notion about his religious identity.

Meanwhile, there are also some bizarre and little known facts taking rounds in the media after Trump, a billionaire, won the second term as President.

Some of the famous ones are he never eats pizza crust, he love Golf and was seen golfing even during the hectic campaigning and that he was sent to military school by his father for misbehaving in school.

