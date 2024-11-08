IIT Kanpur releases new Eligibility Criteria for JEE Advanced 2025

IIT Kanpur, the exam conducting authority for JEE Advanced 2025, has released new Eligibility Criteria for this year’s entrance exam, which is applicable for both local and foreign candidates

JEE Advanced is held every year for admission in IITs, NITs and other premium institutions.

The responsibly to conduct JEE Advanced is given on one of the IITs. This year IIT Kanpur is responsible to conduct JEE Advanced 2025.

IIT Kanpur has not yet confirmed the date and schedule of JEE Advanced 2025. The premium institution however is released new eligibility criteria for the annual entrance test.

IIT Kanpur has published two different PDF files – one containing JEE Advanced 2025 Eligibility Criteria for Indian Nationals, and the other containing JEE Advanced 2025 Eligibility Criteria for Foreign Nationals.

JEE Advanced 2025 Eligibility Criteria for Indian Nationals

IIT Kanpur published Eligibility Criteria for Indian Nationals and OCI/PIO candidates who have secured OCI/PIO Card before 04.03.2021 for appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2025.

The document contains five Criterions:

Criterion A1: Performance in JEE Main 2025

Criterion A2: Age Limit

Criterion A3: Number of attempts

Criterion A4: Appearance in XIIth or equivalent exam

Criterion A5: Earlier admission at IITs

